State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has recently made its TRAI-Mandated Packs section available on its digital platforms. This follows a TRAI mandate requiring all telecom operators to introduce a dedicated section for TRAI-mandated packs on their websites and apps. Earlier, we looked at the prepaid recharge options offered by leading Indian telecom operators, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi), under their TRAI-mandated packs section.

Reference 1: TRAI Orders Telecom Operators to Create TRAI-Mandated Packs Section on Websites, Apps

Reference 2: Reliance Jio TRAI-Mandated Packs for November 2026 Detailed

Reference 3: Vodafone Idea TRAI-Mandated Packs for November 2026: Full List and Benefits

Let’s now take a look at the recharge options currently available to BSNL prepaid users in India under this section for November 2026.

BSNL TRAI-Mandated Packs for Prepaid Users

1. BSNL Rs 10 Plan

Plan Type: Top-up Plan

Core Benefits: Rs 7.475 Talktime (No data or SMS benefits included).

Validity: Unrestricted (Talktime remains valid as long as the main account is active)

2. BSNL Rs 172 Plan

Plan Type: Special Tariff Voucher (STV), Voice Only Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice calls (Local/STD/National Roaming) and 100 SMS/Day (No data benefit included).

Validity: 28 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.14 (based on a 28-day validity period)

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3. BSNL Rs 184 Plan

Plan Type: Special Tariff Voucher (STV), Voice Only Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice calls (Local/STD/National Roaming) and 100 SMS/Day (No data benefit included).

Validity: 30 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.13 (based on a 30-day validity period)