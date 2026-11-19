Highlights
- BSNL currently lists around ten prepaid recharge options under its TRAI-Mandated Packs section.
- The available recharge options range from Rs 10 to Rs 439.
- The Rs 439 plan comes with 80-day validity and unlimited voice calling.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has recently made its TRAI-Mandated Packs section available on its digital platforms. This follows a TRAI mandate requiring all telecom operators to introduce a dedicated section for TRAI-mandated packs on their websites and apps. Earlier, we looked at the prepaid recharge options offered by leading Indian telecom operators, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi), under their TRAI-mandated packs section.
Reference 1: TRAI Orders Telecom Operators to Create TRAI-Mandated Packs Section on Websites, Apps
Reference 2: Reliance Jio TRAI-Mandated Packs for November 2026 Detailed
Reference 3: Vodafone Idea TRAI-Mandated Packs for November 2026: Full List and Benefits
Let’s now take a look at the recharge options currently available to BSNL prepaid users in India under this section for November 2026.
BSNL TRAI-Mandated Packs for Prepaid Users
1. BSNL Rs 10 Plan
Plan Type: Top-up Plan
Core Benefits: Rs 7.475 Talktime (No data or SMS benefits included).
Validity: Unrestricted (Talktime remains valid as long as the main account is active)
2. BSNL Rs 172 Plan
Plan Type: Special Tariff Voucher (STV), Voice Only Plan
Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice calls (Local/STD/National Roaming) and 100 SMS/Day (No data benefit included).
Validity: 28 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.14 (based on a 28-day validity period)
3. BSNL Rs 184 Plan
Plan Type: Special Tariff Voucher (STV), Voice Only Plan
Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice calls (Local/STD/National Roaming) and 100 SMS/Day (No data benefit included).
Validity: 30 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.13 (based on a 30-day validity period)