Bharti Airtel has emerged as India’s most valuable brand in the Kantar BrandZ 2026 ranking, with a brand value of $43.2 billion. Airtel finished ahead of HDFC Bank, which ranked second at $35.6 billion, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which ranked third at $24.1 billion. This is the first time a telecom operator has led the ranking since Kantar launched it in 2014.

Key Highlights Bharti Airtel emerges as “India’s Most Valuable Brand” for 2026.

Bharti Airtel reports a total brand valuation of $43.2 billion, overtaking HDFC and Tata Consultancy Services.

Airtel also reported 5% brand value growth over the past year and a 210% increase since 2020.

Airtel’s brand value grew 5% over the past year and has risen 210% since 2020, according to Kantar.

The increase came in a year when the combined brand value of the 100 companies in the ranking fell 12% to $460.3 billion. Airtel also ranked 62nd in Kantar’s 2026 global top 100, one place ahead of HDFC Bank. TCS ranked 82nd.

Also Read: Airtel Edges Jio in 5G Availability and Beats It in Gaming and Live Video: Opensignal

Airtel Black and 5G Plus Among Factors Cited by Kantar

Kantar attributed Airtel’s growth to sustained investment in its brand and its expansion beyond connectivity. It pointed to Airtel Thanks and Airtel Black as examples of how the operator has developed its customer experience.

Airtel Black brings services such as mobile, home broadband and DTH under a single bill.