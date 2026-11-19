Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, recentl launched the Vivo V80 5G. The V series from Vivo has always focused on camera, and the Vivo V80 is the same. The Vivo V80 5G is a device that focuses on two key experiences of the users – camera and battery. The ZEISS tuned camera system makes it to this device as well. Then there is a massive battery on the phone. Here’s the full review of the device.
The orange colour, which is officially named Sunrise Anthem (of the Vivo V80), makes a good first impression, and over the time as well, has kept its aura. The device features a premium design with a glass back and a metal frame. It has a floating camera module, which is the same as the iPhone 17 Pro’s. It measures 7.69mm in thickness and weighs approximately 203 grams.
The design of this device definitely stands out. You do feel that you have a premium phone in your hand when holding it. Further, the device also gets a unique identity because of its design. I have personally used it without the cover whenever possible, because it is just soothing to hold this phone.
Rating – 9.5/10
Vivo V80 5G Display Review
Vivo V80 5G comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution support, and 144Hz refresh rate. The AMOLED panel can support a peak brightness of up to 5000nits. The price at which this phone is selling, these display specs look decent enough. Even in outdoor environments in India, I can comfortably see what’s on the screen. The colour reproduction is also consistent and good across platforms and applications. One thing which stands out in the display is the symmetrical bezels.
Vivo V80 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, and it is built on a 4nm process. It is, in my honest opinion, not the chipset I am looking for at this premium price range. You can extend the RAM beyond 8GB, but for that you need empty storage.
The chip here is capable enough of handling social media usage, browsing, video streaming and multi-tasking. But when it comes to gaming, at this price, there are better options. But this deviceis not meant for gaming to be honest. It is for working class professionals who want a good camera experience and a device which has a lasting battery.
The Vivo V80 5G can do that comfortably in my opinion. The camera review will be shared separately in the coming days. One part of the experience is the software, which is now Android 17 out of the box.
Rating – 7.5/10
Vivo V80 5G – OriginOS 7, Based on Android 17, and Battery
Vivo V80 5G now has a major upgrade in software. The device comes running on the OriginOS 7, based out of Android 17. It includesfeatures such as Snap Note, Pet Pals, Security Shield and various AI powered tools. With Pet Pals, users can add a virtual companion (interactive) to their smartphone wallpaper. With Snap Note, users can capture and organise information easier.
The AI features such as AI Erase, AI Magic Move and AI Image Expander, all powered by Google’s Android are also present. Personally, the OriginOS 7 has been impressive, and smooth in general.
The device packs a 7200mAh battery with support for 90W charging. Despite such a big battery, the device is relatively slim. The addition of bypass charging has made the device suitable for gamers, as they can play while charging the phone. The battery does not drain fast. This is when you have basic usage wherein you are not going too heavy on the gaming, or video consumption, or content creation.
Rating – 7.5/10
Vivo V80 5G Price
Vivo V80 5G is available in India in three memory variants:
8GB + 128GB = Rs 62,999
8GB + 256GB = Rs 69,999
8GB + 512GB = Rs 79,999
These prices seem a little off right? Well, that’s just because of the chips and the memory getting more expensive for everyone. The Vivo V80 5G is currently available for everyone in India right now through the e-commerce platforms and the physical retail stores.
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