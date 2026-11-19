Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, recentl launched the Vivo V80 5G. The V series from Vivo has always focused on camera, and the Vivo V80 is the same. The Vivo V80 5G is a device that focuses on two key experiences of the users – camera and battery. The ZEISS tuned camera system makes it to this device as well. Then there is a massive battery on the phone. Here’s the full review of the device.

Vivo V80 5G Design and Build Quality Review

The orange colour, which is officially named Sunrise Anthem (of the Vivo V80), makes a good first impression, and over the time as well, has kept its aura. The device features a premium design with a glass back and a metal frame. It has a floating camera module, which is the same as the iPhone 17 Pro’s. It measures 7.69mm in thickness and weighs approximately 203 grams.

The design of this device definitely stands out. You do feel that you have a premium phone in your hand when holding it. Further, the device also gets a unique identity because of its design. I have personally used it without the cover whenever possible, because it is just soothing to hold this phone.

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Rating – 9.5/10

Vivo V80 5G Display Review

Vivo V80 5G comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution support, and 144Hz refresh rate. The AMOLED panel can support a peak brightness of up to 5000nits. The price at which this phone is selling, these display specs look decent enough. Even in outdoor environments in India, I can comfortably see what’s on the screen. The colour reproduction is also consistent and good across platforms and applications. One thing which stands out in the display is the symmetrical bezels.