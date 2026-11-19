Bharti Airtel is offering eligible prepaid and postpaid customers a chance to win 10% off an international roaming pack through its Travel Week campaign. Airtel’s terms cap the roaming offer at 1,000 prepaid and 1,000 postpaid winners. Entering the campaign does not guarantee the discount.

Key Highlights Bharti Airtel is offering a 10% international roaming discount for selected customers.

Airtel said the discount is for both prepaid and postpaid customers.

Airtel is hosting a Travel Week offer where eligible customers will get a coupon for a chance to win a prize.

How to Enter Airtel Travel Week

Eligible customers must register for the roaming offer in the Airtel App and answer the quiz correctly—entries close at 11:59 pm IST on November 25, 2026.

Airtel says winners will be selected at random from valid entries and announced on or around November 30.

The campaign is for eligible individual subscribers aged 18 and above. Tamil Nadu is excluded, as are locations where applicable law restricts the promotion.

How the Discount Works for Prepaid and Postpaid

Prepaid winners receive a coupon in the Airtel App. The published terms give them 30 days from issuance to redeem it on an eligible roaming base pack. The pack’s validity is separate and begins on the purchase date.

Postpaid winners must buy an eligible roaming pack and travel internationally within 90 days of the winner announcement. Airtel says it will adjust the discount in the first billing cycle after travel.

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