Airtel Grows Postpaid Despite Raising Prices

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator, has seen a growth in user numbers in postpaid segment in Q2 FY27. What is interesting is that Airtel has seen this growth despite the hike in postpaid tariffs. The postpaid subscriber base is a smaller percentage of the company’s total revenues. It is mostly the prepaid base that contributes for the majority of the revenue. However, Airtel’s growing postpaid base will ensure that it can add more meaningfully to the average revenue per user (ARPU) of the company in the future.

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Bharti Airtel Said Postpaid User Base Grew by 1.2 Million QoQ

Bharti Airtel added over 1.2 million postpaid users quarter on quarter (QoQ) in Q2 FY27. This helped the telecom company reach a total customer base of 31.2 million users in the postpaid segment. The smartphone data customer base also expanded by 18.8 million over the past year. The postpaid offerings were also enhanced by the company after the newly expanded iCloud+ addition. With this, the users also get Apple TV and Apple Arcade.

The telco recently raised the tariffs of every postpaid plan it has in the offering. The price went up by Rs 50 for each plan, which would bring a meaningful change in the company’s ARPU. Bharti Airtel also added fast lane 5G with the plan. This is basically 5G on the SA (standalone) layer, and this means that the users on this network slice will get a more optimised 5G network experience. The speeds will be better than on regular 5G for prepaid users (over the NSA layer), and the latency will also be lower for better gaming and real time communications.