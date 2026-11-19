Instagram Reportedly Developing a Message-Only App Called Direct
Meta has introduced Direct, a standalone messaging app from Instagram that supports chats without requiring an Instagram account. It includes synced conversations, custom stickers, Draw, Notes and voice effects, and is currently being tested in Türkiye and Thailand.
Meta is giving Instagram messaging a separate home with a new app called Direct. The app is designed for one-to-one conversations and group chats, without requiring users to open the main Instagram platform. More notably, people can sign up using just an email address or phone number.
Key Highlights
Instagram introduces Direct as a separate messaging app that works without an Instagram account.
Existing Instagram conversations sync across the main app and Direct.
Direct is currently available in Türkiye and Thailand on Android and iOS.
Existing Instagram users can bring their conversations across, with chats syncing between the two apps. Direct also adds drawing tools, custom stickers, voice effects and personalised chat themes.
The move could make Instagram messaging accessible to people who do not want a full social media account.
Instagram’s Direct App Could Put Chats First
Meta is separating Instagram messaging from its main social platform, allowing people to use Direct even without an Instagram account.
Meta has introduced Direct, an Instagram messaging app that gives conversations their own space instead of keeping them inside the main social media app. Direct lets you chat one-to-one and in groups, and Direct also offers creative tools to personalise your messages.
The key difference with Direct is that you don’t need an Instagram account to sign up, opening the door for anyone who wants Instagram’s messaging experience without joining the larger platform.
This makes Direct more than a separate inbox for existing Instagram users, as it also lets people access the platform’s messaging service without creating a conventional Instagram profile.
Draw, Notes and Voice Effects Add More Chat Features
Meta has added tools to help make conversations more personal. Draw lets people draw inside chat threads, and Notes shows friends quick updates at the top of the inbox.
People can also create their own stickers and use voice effects when replying, with options like crowd laughter and underwater sound.
Direct also has custom themes so users can change the backgrounds of each conversation.
These changes make the app feel more lively and expressive than just having a simple text-based inbox.
Contact Controls and Teen Safety Features
Meta says Direct includes safety controls from the start, limiting who can initiate conversations or add users to group chats. Users can report, block, restrict or remove contacts whenever required.
The app has a minimum age requirement of 13, and Meta says it will use technology to identify accounts that may belong to children below that age and ask them to verify their age. Accounts that fail to verify will be deleted.
Parents can also use Meta’s supervision tools to see who their teenagers are messaging, adjust safety settings and set daily time limits.
Teenagers who sign in using their Instagram credentials will receive the same messaging protections available through Instagram Teen Accounts.
What Direct Means for Instagram Messaging
The launch gives Instagram messaging an independent identity, especially for people who mainly use Instagram messaging to stay in touch instead of looking at posts and Reels. The launch also lets Meta reach people who may not want an Instagram profile but still want to use Instagram messaging features.