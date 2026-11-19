Meta is giving Instagram messaging a separate home with a new app called Direct. The app is designed for one-to-one conversations and group chats, without requiring users to open the main Instagram platform. More notably, people can sign up using just an email address or phone number.

Key Highlights Instagram introduces Direct as a separate messaging app that works without an Instagram account.

Existing Instagram conversations sync across the main app and Direct.

Direct is currently available in Türkiye and Thailand on Android and iOS.

Existing Instagram users can bring their conversations across, with chats syncing between the two apps. Direct also adds drawing tools, custom stickers, voice effects and personalised chat themes.

The move could make Instagram messaging accessible to people who do not want a full social media account.

Instagram’s Direct App Could Put Chats First

Meta is separating Instagram messaging from its main social platform, allowing people to use Direct even without an Instagram account.

Meta has introduced Direct, an Instagram messaging app that gives conversations their own space instead of keeping them inside the main social media app. Direct lets you chat one-to-one and in groups, and Direct also offers creative tools to personalise your messages.

The key difference with Direct is that you don’t need an Instagram account to sign up, opening the door for anyone who wants Instagram’s messaging experience without joining the larger platform.

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Instagram Direct Works Without an Instagram Account

Direct is being rolled out on Android and iOS in Türkiye and Thailand, with Meta yet to announce plans for other markets.