FLAG Plans More India Subsea Investments, Calls India Central to Its Global Network Strategy

India is set to remain a central market in FLAG’s long-term global network strategy as the company plans further investments in subsea connectivity involving the country.

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Key Highlights

  • FLAG's Vision 2030 roadmap includes another east coast landing in India and a new Mumbai–Singapore subsea system.
  • The company expects hyperscalers, neoclouds and large enterprises to be among the first beneficiaries of its expanded India connectivity footprint.
  • FLAG says route diversity is becoming increasingly important as AI, cloud and data centre growth reshape international traffic flows across Asia.

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In an exclusive interaction with TelecomTalk, Paul Abfalter, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer at FLAG, outlined the company’s plans under its Vision 2030 strategy, including a new build to Chennai, another east coast landing and another Mumbai-Singapore system.

According to Abfalter, India is important to FLAG both because of its growth and its strategic position within the company’s global network.

India Is Central to FLAG’s Global Network

“India is a central market for FLAG, both in terms of growth and its strategic position within the global network,” Abfalter told TelecomTalk.

He said India’s location enables it to act as a key connection point between Asia, the Middle East and Europe. At the same time, the country’s ongoing digital expansion continues to drive international traffic flows.

Also Read: FLAG Adds New Chennai-Singapore Subsea Route to Boost India’s Global Connectivity

India’s position within FLAG’s network is also reflected in the company’s plans to strengthen connectivity from both the western and eastern coasts of the country.

More India Subsea Investments Planned