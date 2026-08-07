Xiaomi Launches Sub-Brand Mijia in India

Xiaomi, a Chinese multi-national corporation, has announced the launch of Mijia, its sub-brand in India. This will join the existing sub-brands such as REDMI and POCO. Mijia is into selling home and lifestyle products to consumers. Xiaomi has already been selling home products such as air purifiers in India, and now more products will join the offering from the brand. However, going forward, these products will carry Mijia by Xiaomi branding. Xiaomi is expected to tap into the home tech ecosystem with its smart products.

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Mijia has already been operating in China. Mijia stands for Mi Home. Xiaomi has been selling products in India for 12 years now, since 2014. It has become one of the largest smartphone selling brands in India. The company already sells products such as Smart TVs, tablets, and AIoT products and more. Xiaomi also introduced its Human x Car x Home smart ecosystem globally in 2023. This is a strategy that brings all the Xiaomi products under different categories connect seamlessly with Xiaomi’s HyperOS.

With Mijia by Xiaomi, the group will strategically expand into the large appliances category.

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Redmi Note 17 5G Launched in India

Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Note 17 in India on Thursday. The Redmi Note 17 5G launched in India at Rs 27,999 for 6GB + 128GB and Rs 30,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The Note 17 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC. With leading bank cards, users will get a discount of Rs 3,000. The Redmi Note 17 5G has a powerful 8000mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging. The camera setup at the rear features a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary-sensor. The device will run on Android 16, based on HyperOS 3 out of the box. Xiaomi has promised four years of OS updates and six years of security patches. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech developments in India.