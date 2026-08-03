Reliance Jio Launches 3-in-1 Jio Home Packs Starting at Rs 400

Reliance’s telecom subsidiary Jio has launched all-new 3-in-1 JioHome Packs starting at Rs 400 per month, with options for TV only, Wi-Fi only, and a combination of Wi-Fi, TV, and OTT. The new packs offer great value for Jio users.
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Key Highlights
Jio Launches 3-in-1 Jio Home Packs with TV, Wi-fi and OTT access.
The Jio Home plan starts as low as Rs 400 with TV-only access.
Non-Jio customers can also opt for the Jio Home Packs and add a connection with free doorstep installation services.
Jio Home Wi-Fi + TV + OTT Top-Tier Pack Offers Two Speed Options
Like the Wi-Fi Only pack, Jio Home offers two internet speed packs: 30 Mbps and 100 Mbps.
Internet Speed: 30 Mbps with
Monthly Tariff: Rs 555 per month with other payable option of Rs 2,222 for 3 months plus 1 month free.
Number of OTT Apps: Access to 12 OTT Apps.
This is a 30Mbps internet connection with access to Wi-Fi and OTT channels. It offers unlimited Wi-Fi and access to 1000+ live channels, plus 12 OTT apps.
Internet Speed: 100 Mbps with
Monthly Tariff (Most-Popular): Rs 707 with other payable option of Rs 2,122 for 2 months plus 1 month free.
Number of OTT Apps: Access to 12 OTT Apps.
Here, you get access to fast 100 Mbps speeds, offering the highest performance and helping with multi-device connectivity. You can also watch the best OTT TV shows and movies on different screens together without buffering issues. Here, you also get access to 1000+ live channels and 12 OTT apps.
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FAQs
What are the new Jio Home Packs?
Jio has introduced three Home Packs: TV Only, Wi-Fi Only, and Wi-Fi + TV + OTT.
What is the starting price of Jio Home Packs?
All-new Jio Home Packs start as low as Rs 400 for the TV-only pack.
What does the Jio TV Only Pack include?
It includes over 1,000 live TV channels, more than 12 OTT apps, YouTube on TV, and Play/Pause Live TV functionality.
Are installation and doorstep services included?
Yes, Jio offers free installation and doorstep support for eligible new customers.
Which Jio Home Pack is best for families?
The Wi-Fi + TV + OTT Pack is the best option for families because it combines broadband, live TV, and OTT entertainment into a single subscription.