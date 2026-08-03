Reliance Jio Launches 3-in-1 Jio Home Packs Starting at Rs 400

Reliance’s telecom subsidiary Jio has launched all-new 3-in-1 JioHome Packs starting at Rs 400 per month, with options for TV only, Wi-Fi only, and a combination of Wi-Fi, TV, and OTT. The new packs offer great value for Jio users.

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Key Highlights

  • Jio Launches 3-in-1 Jio Home Packs with TV, Wi-fi and OTT access.
  • The Jio Home plan starts as low as Rs 400 with TV-only access.
  • Non-Jio customers can also opt for the Jio Home Packs and add a connection with free doorstep installation services.

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If you are exploring new Jio packs for home use, we have you covered with all the JioHome Packs.

Also Read: Roaming Abroad From India in 2026: Jio, Airtel and Vi Packs Compared With Travel eSIMs

Jio Launches Three New Home Packs with TV, OTT, and Wi-Fi Options

jio launches three new jio home packs

Jio launches three new Jio Home Packs for TV, OTT, and Wi-Fi, giving users control over what they can subscribe to according to their needs.

Jio focuses on three types of users: those who prefer only TV with a huge set of channel selection.

Those who want a mix of TV channels and internet to binge-watch.

Those who want an all-round solution with TV channels, Wi-Fi, and OTT access in one pack.

The plans include high-speed Wi-Fi with Jio’s fibre-delivered live connection and access to 1000+ live channels and prominent 12+ OTT platforms like Sun NXT, Zee5, Sony Live and JioHotstar.

For new users, you can also avail free doorstep services for maintenance and installations.