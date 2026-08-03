Google Pixel 11 Pro With Pixel Glow to Get Less RAM

Mountain View-based technology giant Google is gearing up to launch its next flagship Pixel phones, the Pixel 11 series and ahead of the launch, we have some new leaks claiming that the Pixel 11 series, especially the Pixel 11 Pro, will still get less RAM, as Google could be downgrading from 16GB RAM to 12GB RAM.

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Key Highlights Google Pixel 11 Pro might have 12GB RAM amid price hike rumours due to the memory price crisis.

Google Pixel 11 series will also get Pixel Glow on the rear, embedded alongside the camera module.

Google Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro XL are expected to get a $100 price hike this year.

This year’s Pixel series includes the standard Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and the Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the next-foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold, which is launching globally on August 12, 2026, and will launch on August 13, 2026, in India due to time zone changes.

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Pixel 11 series smartphone.

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Google Pixel 11 Pro May Get 12GB RAM Despite Price Hike

Google is gearing up to launch its next flagship on August 12, 2026. The Pixel lineup will include three models: The standard Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

According to the leaks, the standard Pixel 11 will get a $100 price hike and may start at around $899 (around Rs 85,600).

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However, the Pro Pixel variant usually gets a base 16GB RAM, and even last year’s Pixel 10 Pro had the same 16GB RAM as the base variant.