Google Pixel 11 Pro With Pixel Glow to Get Less RAM

Mountain View-based technology giant Google is gearing up to launch its next flagship Pixel phones, the Pixel 11 series and ahead of the launch, we have some new leaks claiming that the Pixel 11 series, especially the Pixel 11 Pro, will still get less RAM, as Google could be downgrading from 16GB RAM to 12GB RAM.
This year’s Pixel series includes the standard Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and the Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the next-foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold, which is launching globally on August 12, 2026, and will launch on August 13, 2026, in India due to time zone changes.
Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Pixel 11 series smartphone.
Google is gearing up to launch its next flagship on August 12, 2026. The Pixel lineup will include three models: The standard Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.
According to the leaks, the standard Pixel 11 will get a $100 price hike and may start at around $899 (around Rs 85,600).
However, the Pro Pixel variant usually gets a base 16GB RAM, and even last year’s Pixel 10 Pro had the same 16GB RAM as the base variant.
Amid the memory price hike situation, the Pixel 11 Pro will get less RAM, possibly the same 12GB RAM as the standard Pixel 11 smartphone.
Despite cutting the RAM size, the Google Pixel 11 Pro will still have the same price tag of $1049 (around Rs 1,00,000).
However, it will have 4GB less RAM compared to the Pixel 10 Pro smartphone.
The top-end Pixel 11 Pro XL is also expected to get a $100 price hike, reaching around $1,299 (around Rs 1,23,00).
The foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to get a $100 price hike as well, priced finally at $1,899 (around 1,80,000).
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Google Pixel 11 Series – Everything We Know So Far
Apart from price hike rumours, new leaks reveal that the Pixel 11 series will follow the same design inspired by the Pixel 10 series.
We expect Google to bring new colours, with Pixel 11 offering four options: Frost, Pistachio, Hibiscus, and Obsidian.
The Pixel Pro models, including the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL, will get a new Olive colour along with Obsidian, Canyon, and Fog options.
The top-end foldable flagship, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, will have only two colour options: Obsidian and Olive.
Google is also introducing Pixel Glow, an LED-indicator light on its camera sensor that acts like a notification light, letting you know if you received any notification.
Display
Google Pixel 11 will get a 6.3-inch 120HZ flat OLED screen; the Pixel 11 Pro will get a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED panel, and the Pixel 11 Pro XL will get a 6.8-inch LTPO panel.
The top-end Pixel 11 Pro Fold will get an 8.0-inch inner display and a 6.4-inch cover display.
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Processor, RAM and Storage
Under the hood, all Pixel 11 series smartphones will be powered by the latest Tensor G6 chipset, a 2nm-based chipset.
Possibly, only the Pixel 11 Pro XL will come with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.
The standard Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro will come with the same 12GB of RAM, with up upto 512GB of storage.
All of the Pixel 11 series will get a Titan M3 security chip embedded too.
Camera
On the camera front, Google plans to upgrade the standard Pixel 11 smartphones, possibly upgrading the front camera to a 48MP sensor.
The rear will have a triple-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a telephoto lens.
For the Pixel 11 Pro, we might get a bigger sensor. Google may add more megapixels to the main sensor to convince users to upgrade to the Pixel 11 Pro.
It might use the same sensor as the Pixel 10 Pro XL, or share a new sensor from the Pixel 11 Pro. However, the camera details are not revealed yet.
Battery
The standard Pixel 11 will have a 4,985mAh battery. The Pixel 11 Pro will get a slightly smaller 4,850mAh battery.
The Pixel 11 Pro XL will have a 5,115mAh battery, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to have a 4,896mAh battery.
Image Credits: Saurav, Mobiforge
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FAQs
When will the Google Pixel 11 series launch?
Google has announced it will launch the Google Pixel 11 Series globally on August 12, 2026, through its Made By Google Event.
Which models are part of the Pixel 11 lineup?
Google Pixel 11 series will include the standard Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.
Will the Google Pixel 11 Pro have less RAM?
According to leaks, the Pixel 11 Pro will get 12GB RAM instead of 16GB while maintaining the same price. However, the top-end Pixel 11 Pro XL will keep the 16GB RAM.
Why is Google reportedly reducing the RAM on the Pixel 11 Pro?
Leaks suggest the move may be linked to rising memory costs, but Google has not confirmed the reason.
Will the Pixel 11 series be more expensive?
Yes, according to leaks, the standard Pixel 11, the top-end Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will get a $100 price hike. However, the Pixel 11 Pro will keep the same $1049 price but will have 12GB RAM instead of 16GB.