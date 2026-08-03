iQOO CEO Teases Z11 Amid iQOO 16 Cancellation Rumours

After launching the all-new iQOO Z11 Lite smartphone last month, new leaks and rumours are floating around about the next iQOO Z11 smartphone launch in India, following its launch in China back in March. Recently, iQOO shared an official teaser hiding the “Z”, “1”, “1” characters behind binary codes, revealing that the iQOO Z11 will launch soon in India.
While we wait for the launch, iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya shared a new hint confirming the iQOO Z11 is set to launch soon.
The new hint came amid rumours that iQOO might cancel its next flagship smartphone, the iQOOO 16.
If we look at the first character of each sentence, it’s “Z ELEVEN”, hinting that the iQOO Z11 launch is near.
We will probably see the phone launch in August. Soon, iQOO India will confirm the official launch date.
iQOO Z11 India Variant Tipped to Feature 165Hz AMOLED Display, MediaTek Chipset
As iQOO gears up to launch its next mid-range gaming beast, the iQOO Z11 smartphone, we already have some new leaks and rumours about what to expect from the Indian variant.
The phone has already launched in China and Malaysia.
Display
The Indian variant of the iQOO Z11 phone is tipped to get a 3D curved 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, and accurate colours with a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.
The display specifications suggest the smartphone will offer a good screen for multimedia and gaming.
Processor, RAM and Storage
Under the hood, the iQOO Z11 India variant is speculated to get a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset.
In contrast, the Chinese variant was powered by Dimensity 8500 and the Malaysian variant by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7S Gen 4 SoC.
The Indian iQOO Z11 smartphone with Mediatek Dimensity 7500 Turbo offers solid performance out of the box.
The Dimensity 7500 has scored around 1 million points on AnTuTu 11.
Dimensity 7500 Turbo achieved Geekbench 6 scores of around 1130 points for single-core and 3783 points for multi-core.
The 7500 Turbo processor will be coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage onboard.
Also Read: iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications
Camera
The iQOO Z11 is speculated to have a dual-rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor with OIS support and a 2MP secondary shooter inside a square module on the top-left side.
On the front, we expect a 32MP selfie shooter.
Liquid Cooling and Battery Details
The phone will also have a dedicated 7K Ice Dome VC Liquid Cooling thermal management system promising to keep it cool during longer gaming sessions.
iQOO Z11 is expected to get a bigger 9,020mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging.
Colour Options
According to leaks, the iQOO Z11 will be available in Canglang Fuguang, Skylight White, and Polar Night Black.
Also Read: iQOO 16 Reportedly Cancelled Due to Rising Memory Prices
Will the iQOO Z11 Be the Last Phone Launching for 2026?
As iQOO gears up to launch its next iQOO Z11 smartphone this year, leaks and rumours suggest iQOO may cancel the iQOO 16 launch amid the price hike situation.
However, iQOO has not yet confirmed if the iQOO 16 is launching this year.
Are you excited for the new iQOO Z11 smartphone launch?
Image Credits: Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata)
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FAQs
When will the iQOO Z11 launch in India?
iQOO has officially confirmed that the Z11 smartphone will launch in India soon, possibly in August, although the official date is not yet confirmed.
What processor will power the iQOO Z11 India variant?
According to leaks, the iQOO Z11 Indian variant will have a different processor than the Chinese and Malaysian variants. Reports suggest that the iQOO Z11 Indian variant will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset.
What display will the iQOO Z11 offer?
iQOO Z11 is speculated to get top-of-the-line display features, including a 6.83-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 Colour Gamut.
Has iQOO officially confirmed the Z11 launch?
iQOO India has officially confirmed that the Z11 smartphone is coming soon, with the official release date to be confirmed shortly.
Will the iQOO 16 launch after the Z11?
There is no official confirmation yet, but there are suggestions that the iQOO 16 will not launch this year amid the memory price crisis and possibly the iQOO Z11 will be the last smartphone launch for 2026.