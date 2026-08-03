iQOO CEO Teases Z11 Amid iQOO 16 Cancellation Rumours

After launching the all-new iQOO Z11 Lite smartphone last month, new leaks and rumours are floating around about the next iQOO Z11 smartphone launch in India, following its launch in China back in March. Recently, iQOO shared an official teaser hiding the “Z”, “1”, “1” characters behind binary codes, revealing that the iQOO Z11 will launch soon in India.

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Key Highlights

  • iQOO Z11 New Hints Revealed by iQOO India CEO
  • IQOO India CEO confirms the smartphone launch will be soon.
  • The iQOO Z11 Indian variant will have an AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.

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While we wait for the launch, iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya shared a new hint confirming the iQOO Z11 is set to launch soon.

The new hint came amid rumours that iQOO might cancel its next flagship smartphone, the iQOOO 16.

iQOO Z11 Smartphone Teaser Revealed by CEO

iqoo z11 smartphone teaser revealed by ceo

iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya shared a new tweet on X, which says

Zero spoilers from me.
Everything is nearly ready.
Launch mode is officially on.
Eleven may be relevant.
Very relevant.
Excited to share more soon.
Now, I should probably stop.”

If we look at the first character of each sentence, it’s “Z ELEVEN”, hinting that the iQOO Z11 launch is near.

We will probably see the phone launch in August. Soon, iQOO India will confirm the official launch date.

Also Read: iQOO Uses Binary Code to Confirm Z11 India Launch Officially