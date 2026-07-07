iQOO Z11 to Go Official Amid iQOO 16 Cancellation

After quietly scrapping plans to launch its next flagship, the iQOO 16, the smartphone maker has teased its new Z series phone, the iQOO Z11. The iQOO Z11 from China may launch in India with some specification changes. Let’s look at what iQOO has in store for its Z11 5G phone.

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Key Highlights Following rumours of the iQOO 16’s cancellation, Vivo’s sub-brand officially teases the next Z phone, the Z11.

iQOO Z11 gets India launch, leaving fans still questioning the iQOO 16.

The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC, with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Also Read: Vivo X300 vs Vivo X300 FE: Which Flagship Should You Buy?

iQOO Z11 Teaser Surfaces Following iQOO 16 Cancellation Rumors

iQOO’s India CEO, Nipun Marya, officially shared a new teaser featuring the number “11”. The launch will follow the Z11 launch in China in March 2026. Although no details about the iQOO Z11’s specifications and pricing have been shared, it may be a mid-range premium phone like last year’s iQOO Z10.

No official confirmation of the Z11’s specifications has been shared yet, nor have any details been shared officially about plans to scrap the iQOO 16 flagship.

A few tipsters say iQOO is already working on obtaining the certifications for the iQOO Z11.

According to a recent Geekbench listing, tipsters claim the iQOO Z11 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 chipset. It will have up to 12GB of RAM and run Android 16 out of the box.

Hints suggest the Z11 will have a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and support for a 144Hz refresh rate.