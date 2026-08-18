CMF Buds Neo to Launch in India on August 20

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF, has confirmed the launch of new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones called CMF Buds Neo. The brand had been teasing these earphones on social media. However, now an official launch poster has been revealed by Nothing. Along with this, CMF has confirmed different colour options of these upcoming TWS earphones. The CMF Buds Neo will launch on August 20, 2026. It has been teased to lauch in multiple colours including Orange, Blue, and Black.

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The CMF Buds Neo will have a white stem, but coloured ear tips. This will definitely add a unique distinction between the CMF Buds Neo and other products. The stem does not seem to have any buttons. Since the launch is just two days from here, we can expect the brand to reveal the price only then along with a complete list of specifications.

CMF Buds 3 Pro Likely at a Later Date

Earlier, when Nothing had teased the new CMF Buds, people anticipated that it was the CMF Buds 3 Pro. However, now, it has been revealed that the CMF Buds Neo. The brand has reduced the amount of launches in 2026.

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For example, Nothing has talked about why it will not launch the Nothing Phone 4, its next flagship in 2026. The phone, which will be a flagship, will not make any sense at a super high price due to rising cost of components. The Nothing Phone 4, thus, has been pushed to 2027. We do not know yet whether these will be affordable or slightly expensive earphones yet. The Buds Neo, in our expectations, should be priced around or under Rs 5,000 and target the masses with its design and brand language. No more details about these earphones have been shared by the brand yet. To get more details about the CMF Buds Neo, keep reading TelecomTalk as the launch is super close.