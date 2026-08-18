Apple New AirPods to Feature a Camera

Apple, one of the largest tech companies in the world, is soon going to launch new AirPods. The interesting thing about these AirPods will be that it will come with a camera. Now, will you get to click photos with this camera – not really. When Apple launches the next generation of AirPods, you will get cameras on them, but for a completely different purpose that what you may have imagined.

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The new AirPods could be launched at the Apple Event in September 2026. More details about this have been found by looking deeper at the macOS Tahoe 26.7 release. So what does it reveal? Read below.

Apple New AirPods to Feature Cameras with Visual Intelligence Support

Apple has always been focused on adding more value focused features on the AirPods. For example, take Hearing Aid. This is a great initiative from Apple, and something, which will help millions of people across the world. With the cameras on AirPods, the information captured will be feeded to Visual Intelligence by Apple. After that, Siri will be able to answer questions about the person’s (user wearing the AirPods) surroundings and log information.

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In case the AirPods are being covered by the hair, an alert will be sent to the user. The AirPods which will come with support for cameras has a codename B790. This is not the first time AirPods with cameras have surfaced online. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, a popular tipster around Apple’s developments and upcoming releases, has also talked about these AirPods. In fact, Gurman has mentioned that these new TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earphones from Apple will launch in the September iPhone event itself. The upcoming Apple event will also see the arrival of new iPhone 18 Pro models and the iPhone Ultra, Apple’s first foldable device in the country. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the developments.