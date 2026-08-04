JioTag 2 vs Galaxy SmartTag2 vs UGREEN FineTrack: Which One Should You Buy?

After Apple started the AirTag hype, many manufacturers have shifted towards bringing their own versions, including Jio. Reliance Jio launched its first-ever Tag, the JioTag 1, back in 2023. And after three years, the telecom giant recently launched the JioTag 2.
The JioTag 2 offers solid specifications, including compatibility with Android and iOS, cellular connectivity, and more. It competes with devices like the UGREEN FineTrack 1, a best-selling tracker with a replaceable battery and compatibility with iOS and Android.
We also have the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2, which features a premium design, NFC tracking, up to 500 days of battery life, a lost mode feature, and more.
Here we provide a detailed comparison to help you see which tracker tag or AirTag is best.
All the tags offer solid specifications for the price, but choosing the right one can be confusing. Here we have you covered with the suitable choice for you.
Every tag offers the best specs for the price. We created a benchmark prioritising battery life, connectivity, and operating system compatibility to help you choose.
JioTag 2 gets a circular design with a small hole to attach your key chain the tracker uses Bluetooth and supports Android and iOS devices. On Android, you use Google’s Find Hub app. For Apple devices, use the Find My network to sync and add the device.
UGREEN FineTrack 1 has a square design with a small keyhole on the left to add your keychain. It supports major operating systems: Android, iOS and even macOS.
Next is the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2, launched in 2023 and still relevant in 2026. The Smart Tag offers a solid set of specifications.
It has a cylindrical design with a much bigger keyhole. It is made from Epoxy, Polycarbonate (PC), Polyurethane (PU), Stainless Steel, and Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU).
At the same time, other tags like Jio Tag 2 are built on a polycarbonate body, and UGREEN FineTrack 1 is built under a plastic chassis.
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Chip Confirmed through Geekbench
Alarm Sound, Battery, Range and Other Features
JioTag 2 offers a 120dB buzzer sound through its built-in speaker, which is loud for an alarm system given its small form factor. JioTag 2 also offers semi-real-time tracking across continents. Jio promises up to 2 years of battery life, including an extra battery in the pack.
You also get the Lost Mode feature, which helps you track your JioTag 2 device, and you will also get SIM card connectivity or a recurring subscription.
JioTag 2 comes with a replacement battery onboard, has an IP64 rating, and weighs around 30g.
UGreen Finder Tracker comes with a slightly smaller 80dB alarm buzzer that also offers real-time tracking.
The UGreen FineTrack 1 offers a 2-year battery life. It also has Apple Find My certification, so you don’t need to install any app and can directly integrate the tracker into the Apple Find My app.
The FineTrack also has UL4200A certification to prevent children from easily opening the cover and swallowing the button battery.
UGREEN FindTrack 1 also supports sending Timely Reminders. If you forget your item and move a certain distance away, you will get a reminder notification to check. UMGREEN FineTrack 1 doesn’t officially have any IP rating onboard.
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 is the next model launched in 2023 and still in 2026 comes with solid specifications Samsung devices are fully compatible with the SmartTag and include a Compass view feature that shows the direction to find the device.
You can call out and ring your tag with lost mode enabled, the SmartTag 2 uses NFC to display your registered contact information and send it to the finder’s smartphone.
The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 offers up to 500 days of battery life and has IP67 water and dust resistance.
You also get silicone cases from Samsung. The SmartTag 2 is compatible with both operating systems but may require the Samsung app.
Also Read: Reliance Jio Launches 3-in-1 Jio Home Packs Starting at Rs 400
JioTag 2 VS Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2 VS UGREEN FineTrack 1 – Price Comparison
JioTag 2 was launched today and is available for Rs 1,249 in India, in Black, Red, and Green colours.
As part of the introductory offer, Amazon India is giving Rs 50 bank discounts, lowering the price to Rs 1,200.
The UGREEN FineTrack 1 is priced at Rs 1,697 and comes in a single black colour.
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 sells for a higher price of Rs 2,799. It offers premium features and design and is available in black and white colours.
Also Read: Jio is Offering Premium TV Channels for Rs 55 Only
Verdict: JioTag 2 VS Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2 VS UGREEN FineTrack 1 – Which Is the Best Tag for the Price?
If your budget is Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000, then without a doubt the JioTag 2 offers pretty solid specifications, with a bigger alarm buzzer, a circular design, and a variety of colour options for the price.
UGREEN FineTrack 1 offers solid specifications and is highly rated on Amazon, but the tracker lacks an official IP rating.
If you push your budget a little higher, the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2 is the right choice because it has a longer-lasting battery and an IP67 rating.
Image Credits: UOL, Xataka, technicohimanshu
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FAQs
Which is better: JioTag 2, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2, or UGREEN FineTrack 1?
The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 offers premium features like IP67 water resistance, NFC Lost Mode, and up to 500 days of battery life. JioTag 2 provides excellent value, while UGREEN FineTrack 1 is a solid mid-range alternative. If your budget is below Rs 2,000, JioTag 2 is the right choice. Otherwise, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 is the better option.
What is the price of JioTag 2 in India?
JioTag 2 is priced at Rs 1,249 in India, with introductory offers lowering the effective price to around Rs 1,200 and can purchase it via Amazon India.
Does JioTag 2 work with Android and iPhone?
Yes, according to the confirmation, JioTag 2 supports both Android and iOS devices using Google's Find Hub and Apple's Find My network.
JioTag 2 VS Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag 2 VS UGREEN FineTrack 1: Which tracker offers the loudest alarm?
JioTag 2 has a 120dB buzzer, louder than UGREEN FineTrack 1's 80dB alarm. Samsung has not officially confirmed the buzzer dB.
Which Air Tag tracker offers the best value under Rs 2,000?
For buyers with a budget under Rs 2,000, JioTag 2 offers the best value with its loud alarm, two-year battery life, Android and iOS compatibility, and competitive price.