MacBook Ultra is Coming, What to Know

Apple is preparing upgrades for its MacBook lineup next year. Ahead of the official launch, reports claim the MacBook Ultra, set to launch by early 2027, will feature a new display, hinge, M5 Pro chipsets, a thinner design, and possible cellular connectivity.

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Key Highlights Apple is working on a major MacBook revamp for its MacBook Ultra with a punch-hole camera and premium metal build.

Apple MacBook Ultra is expected to be powered by a tweaked M5 Pro and M5 Max CPU and GPU.

According to leaks, the MacBook Ultra will come in two display variants: a 14-inch model and a 16-inch model.

Here is everything we know so far.

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Apple MacBook Ultra Could Launch with M5 Pro Chip, Cellular Connectivity, and New Display

The Cupertino giant is planning a major revamp for its next-generation MacBook laptop. Apple will add new MacBook Ultra variants with the ultimate top-end specification out of the box.

Display Upgrade and Two Display Options

One major upgrade expected with the Ultra variant is a new OLED panel, an upgrade over the mini-LED panels used for years.

The new OLED panel will deliver richer contrast and true-black colour production. This makes the Ultra variant a good choice for multimedia consumption and production-level editing.

There are also reports claiming Apple might use iPad Pro’s similar hybrid OLED panels. Two OLED panels will be stacked on top of each other, promising more durability and a longer lifespan.

There are reports that Apple is exploring touchscreen support and updating MacOS 27 to make the OS compatible with finger touch.