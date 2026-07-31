MacBook Ultra is Coming, What to Know

Apple is preparing upgrades for its MacBook lineup next year. Ahead of the official launch, reports claim the MacBook Ultra, set to launch by early 2027, will feature a new display, hinge, M5 Pro chipsets, a thinner design, and possible cellular connectivity.
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Key Highlights
Apple is working on a major MacBook revamp for its MacBook Ultra with a punch-hole camera and premium metal build.
Apple MacBook Ultra is expected to be powered by a tweaked M5 Pro and M5 Max CPU and GPU.
According to leaks, the MacBook Ultra will come in two display variants: a 14-inch model and a 16-inch model.
The Apple MacBook lineup has followed the same chemistry for years:t a sleek, slim metal body with a mini-LED display on the front; Apple did revamp the display design with the introduction of a “notch-display” to the MacBook Pro models.
In the future, the MacBook might continue with a notch display. The Ultra laptop will feature a punch-hole center-stage camera in the centre, inspired by the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra variant.
Apple might be revamping its Dynamic Island over the punch-hole camera setup. macOS 27 will support showing app notifications and Siri AI integration over the Dynamic Island, giving it more of an iPhone Dynamic Island approach.
On the design side, the MacBook Ultra will also get a reinforced, sturdier hinge.