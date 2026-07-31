OnePlus 16 Confirmed to Launch with 3 Exclusive Gaming Technologies

OnePlus 16, the upcoming flagship from OnePlus has been confirmed by the brand. The OnePlus 15 was launched in China in October, and we expect the OnePlus 16 to launch in the same timeline. The device was confirmed by OnePlus China’s General Manager, Liu Baoyou, confirmed that OnePlus 16 will launch in the second half of this year. Further, OnePlus 16 is also confirmed to launch with 3 exclusive gaming technologies. This will be to enhance the gaming experience and the overall experience for the users.

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OnePlus 16: What are the New Gaming Features

OnePlus 16 will be equipped with a Wind Chaser Gaming Core, High Refresh Rate, and E-Sports Triple Chip. This was confirmed by Baoyou at the Snapdragon Gaming Technology Awards 2026. OnePlus 16 is said to come with at least 165Hz refresh rate support. This is same as OnePlus 15. OnePlus 15 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The OnePlus 16 on the other hand is expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC.

As per reports online, the OnePlus 16 could come with an updated design. The camera island at the back could feature a redesigned camera layout. The phone’s overall design would also get a small change, and this would be a refreshing change for the users. With the OnePlus 15, the brand moved towards a square camera layout. Something which we have seen on the OPPO X series phones.

Even with the OnePlus 16, we don’t expect to see any partnership with a camera company to release the device with an enhanced camera setup. OnePlus 16 will likely feature the prorietary camera engine which was also featured on the OnePlus 15. But, we can get to see a new 200MP sensor on the phone. It will be interesting to see when OnePlus 16 will finally launch, and whether or not if it will come to India. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated.