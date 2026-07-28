OnePlus N6x 5G Display, Battery Confirmed Ahead of July 31 Launch

A few days back, OnePlus N6x 5G battery was revealed. The microsite of the phone has already confirmed several details ahead of the launch. The launch of OnePlus N6x 5G has been confirmed for July 31, 2026. The device will come in two colours and it will also feature a large battery. Now, OnePlus has also confirmed the refresh rate of the device’s display. So now, a few things which have been confirmed about the OnePlus N6x 5G – colours, design, battery, and refresh rate. One of the best things about this phone is that it has a 3.5mm audio jack at the top of the device.

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OnePlus N6x 5G Display Details

OnePlus N6x 5G is confirmed to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. The resolution and screen size are yet to be confirmed. Apart from this, the device is confirmed to feature a 7000mAh battery. The device will be available in two colours – Burgundy Red, and Ice Blue. The device will feature a vertical camera island with two cameras at the rear. There is a flash too at the back, but outside the camera island.

OnePlus will launch the device at 12 PM, on July 31, 2026, and the first sale will begin on August 4, 2026, 12 PM. We are still three days away from the launch, and thus, we will get to know more about the device. We are not sure about the chipset or camera details right now. OnePlus N6 5G has already launched last month in India and is available for Rs 25,000 in the country.