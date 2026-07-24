OnePlus N6X to Pack a Bigger Battery, Launch Set for July 31

OnePlus has revealed that its upcoming N6X smartphone, the second device in the N series budget lineup, will pack a bigger 7,000mAh battery. The phone will launch on July 31, 2026 and will be sold in two colour options with a dual-camera setup on the rear and will also retain the iconic 3,5mm jack. Here is what we know so far.

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Key Highlights OnePlus confirms N6X battery details ahead of the launch.

The phone will launch on July 31, 2026, and be sold in two color options: Ice Blue and Burgundy Red.

OnePlus N6X is expected to be priced just below Rs 20,000.

OnePlus N6x to Get a Bigger Battery, Says OnePlus

As the N6X launch nears, OnePlus India revealed that the budget phone will pack a larger 7,000mAh Si-C (Silicon-Carbon) battery, just like the previous N6.

Also, OnePlus claims the phone will last up upto 2.5 days.

OnePlus has posted its product page on Amazon. The phone will be available in two colours: Ice Blue and a unique Burgundy Red.

Also Read: Moto G77 Power 5G vs OnePlus N6: You Must Know This

OnePlus N6X – Everything We Know So Far

The phone will not have major design changes. It will have the same plastic back with a pill-shaped camera positioned vertically in the top-left corner, and a flat panel on the front.

The phone’s design is more inspired by the OnePlus Nord 5 series than by the recently launched OnePlus N6.

A few credible sources claim the phone will be positioned just below the previously launched N6 and could be priced below Rs 20,000, making it one of the best entry-level OnePlus phones on the market today.