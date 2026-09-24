Ray Ban Meta Gen 3 Launches in India: Price and What is New

Ray Ban Meta Gen 3 glasses have arrived in India. These are the coolest smart glasses in the market. The Ray Ban Meta Gen 3 glasses have launched in multiple styles, including Aviator, Wayfarer, and Zena. The new generation glasses come with plenty of upgrades. They are now available for purchase from the official Ray Ban online store in India. Let us take a look at the price and specifications of the Ray Ban Meta Gen 3 glasses.

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Ray Ban Meta Gen 3 Glasses Price in India

Ray Ban Meta Gen 3 glasses have launched in India starting at Rs 44,300. There are select frame and lens combinations avaialble as a part of this. The Ray Ban Meta Gen 3 are also available in other variants such as Rs 50,100 and Rs 46,500. Ray-Ban launched the Meta Gen 2 glasses in India starting at Rs 39,900. So while there is a price hike for the Gen 3, it is very minimal. Let us take a look at the specifications and the features.

Ray Ban Meta Gen 3 Glasses Specifications in India

Ray Ban Meta Gen 3 glasses have everything that the Gen 2 had as well. The Gen 3 has a very good battery life. They can run up to 9 hours in a single charge. This is an hour more from the Gen 2. With the charging case, users will be able to get 50 hours of additional battery life. With Gen 2, this was 48 hours. Meta has also upgraded the audio capture. There are six microphone array that Meta says cut up to 90% of the background noise. This will improve the voice commands that the user gives, particularly in noisy and windy environments. The Gen 2 had five microphone array.