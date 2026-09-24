Apple Pay India Launch Close: New Job Surfaces for the Service

Apple Pay could soon launch in India. The launch of Apple Pay has been in the works for a very long time. It will be a big change in India’s payment ecosystem. There are millions of iPhone users across India. Things look to be moving fast with respect to Apple Pay launch in India, as new payment related roles have appeared for the country. Now there is a job listing which has been published by Apple India which specifically mentions Apple India and its India operations. As per the listing, the jobs involve payment networks, banks, and other partners.

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Apple Pay Job Listing: What to Know

Apple has opened up a new job position for a Business Development Manager – Wallet, Payments and Commerce, based in Bengaluru. This job explicitly mentions Apple Pay and its operations in India.

The listing says that the person appointed for the role will have to handle strategic commercial partnerships, negotiations, and more. Further, the person will have to work with different teams inside Apple including the Apple Pay engineering, legal, privacy operations, and product marketing. Apple is firstly expected to lanch Apple Pay as an another alternative to UPI payment apps.

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Even the listing specifically mentions that the areas that will be worked upon are NFC payments, UPI, device tokenisation, payment networks, and point-of-sale systems. Apple Pay is one of the biggest payment platforms and networks in the United States (US). For many users, almost all of their transactions in the US happen over Apple Pay only.