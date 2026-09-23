Vodafone Idea (Vi) appears to be testing a new loyalty programme called Vi Stars for select prepaid customers. Under the programme, eligible users can earn Stars while making prepaid recharge payments and potentially use their accumulated rewards during subsequent transactions.

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Key Highlights Vi is testing a new loyalty rewards programme called Vi Stars for select prepaid users.

A Rs 299 prepaid recharge offered 44 Vi Stars under a 2X rewards promotion.

The payment interface suggests accumulated Vi Stars may be used for future recharge payments.

The rewards experience is powered by Vi and TWID.

Vi has not announced the conversion value, validity or complete redemption terms for Vi Stars.

Screenshots reviewed by TelecomTalk show the Vi Stars option appearing on the payment page for a Rs 299 prepaid recharge in this particular instance, the customer was offered 44 Vi Stars, with the interface also displaying the message, “Earn 2X rewards.”

The programme does not appear to be available to every prepaid customer currently, suggesting that Vodafone Idea may be conducting a limited test before considering a wider rollout.

How Vi Stars Works

When an eligible customer proceeds to the payment page, the Vi Stars offer appears under an “Unlock Instant Savings” section. The user can tap “Apply” to add the available rewards offer before completing the payment.

After the offer is selected, the payment interface confirms that 44 Vi Stars have been applied under the 2X rewards promotion. The checkout page displays different payment methods, including UPI applications, credit and debit cards, and supported mobile wallets.

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The screenshots also indicate that the rewards experience is powered by Vi and TWID. TWID operates a rewards-based payment network through which participating brands can allow customers to earn, manage and use reward points during transactions.