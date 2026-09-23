Vodafone Idea (Vi) appears to be testing a new loyalty programme called Vi Stars for select prepaid customers. Under the programme, eligible users can earn Stars while making prepaid recharge payments and potentially use their accumulated rewards during subsequent transactions.
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Key Highlights
Vi is testing a new loyalty rewards programme called Vi Stars for select prepaid users.
A Rs 299 prepaid recharge offered 44 Vi Stars under a 2X rewards promotion.
The payment interface suggests accumulated Vi Stars may be used for future recharge payments.
The rewards experience is powered by Vi and TWID.
Vi has not announced the conversion value, validity or complete redemption terms for Vi Stars.
Screenshots reviewed by TelecomTalk show the Vi Stars option appearing on the payment page for a Rs 299 prepaid recharge in this particular instance, the customer was offered 44 Vi Stars, with the interface also displaying the message, “Earn 2X rewards.”
The programme does not appear to be available to every prepaid customer currently, suggesting that Vodafone Idea may be conducting a limited test before considering a wider rollout.
How Vi Stars Works
When an eligible customer proceeds to the payment page, the Vi Stars offer appears under an “Unlock Instant Savings” section. The user can tap “Apply” to add the available rewards offer before completing the payment.
After the offer is selected, the payment interface confirms that 44 Vi Stars have been applied under the 2X rewards promotion. The checkout page displays different payment methods, including UPI applications, credit and debit cards, and supported mobile wallets.
The screenshots also indicate that the rewards experience is powered by Vi and TWID. TWID operates a rewards-based payment network through which participating brands can allow customers to earn, manage and use reward points during transactions.
Recharge value: Rs 299
Rewards offered: 44 Vi Stars
Promotional benefit: 2X rewards
Rewards platform: Vi and TWID
However, 44 Vi Stars should not automatically be interpreted as a benefit worth Rs 44. Vi has not publicly disclosed the conversion value of each Star, the minimum balance required for redemption, the expiry period or other programme conditions.
Using Vi Stars for Recharges
The payment interface contains a “Pay with Rewards” section, indicating that eligible reward balances may be usable during future payments. This could allow prepaid customers to apply accumulated Vi Stars while completing another recharge, subject to the conversion rate and redemption conditions set by Vi.
It is currently unclear whether customers will be able to pay for an entire recharge with Vi Stars or whether the rewards can cover only a portion of the amount. Vi has also not confirmed whether Stars will be earned at a uniform rate across all prepaid plans.
The “2X rewards” message suggests that Vi could offer promotional multipliers depending on the customer, recharge value or campaign period. The number of Stars awarded may therefore vary between transactions.
Why a Loyalty Programme Matters for Vodafone idea
Indian telecom operators commonly use cashback, extra data, discount coupons and bundled subscriptions to encourage customers to recharge through their official applications. A points-based programme could give Vodafone Idea another way to reward repeat transactions and strengthen prepaid customer retention.
Unlike a one-time cashback offer, Vi Stars could provide customers with an accumulating reward balance. Users may consequently have an incentive to continue recharging through Vi’s payment platform to earn additional Stars and eventually use them against future payments.
The programme could also help Vi bring recharge offers, payment options and customer rewards together within a single checkout experience.
Limited Testing Appears to Be Underway
Vodafone Idea has not formally announced the Vi Stars programme or published its complete terms and conditions. Its appearance for select customers indicates that the operator may be evaluating the feature before deciding whether to make it available more widely.
Prepaid customers can check for availability by proceeding to the payment page for a recharge and looking for the Vi Stars option. Availability may depend on the customer’s account, selected plan, payment method or an ongoing promotional campaign.
More clarity is required regarding the value of each Vi Star, redemption limits, validity and eligible recharge plans we will update this story if Vodafone Idea officially launches the programme or publishes detailed earning and redemption terms.
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FAQs
What is Vi Stars?
Vi Stars is a loyalty rewards programme being tested by Vodafone Idea for select prepaid customers. Eligible users can earn Stars while making prepaid recharge payments.
Can Vi Stars be used for prepaid recharges?
The payment interface contains a “Pay with Rewards” section, suggesting that accumulated Vi Stars may be used during subsequent payments. However, complete redemption terms have not been announced.
Is one Vi Star equal to one rupee?
Vodafone Idea has not disclosed the monetary value of each Vi Star. Therefore, 44 Vi Stars should not be assumed to be worth Rs 44.
Is Vi Stars available to every prepaid user?
No wider rollout has been announced. The feature currently appears to be available only to select users as part of limited testing.
Who powers the Vi Stars rewards programme?
The payment confirmation page identifies the rewards experience as being powered by Vi and TWID.