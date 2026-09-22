Vodafone Idea Rs 23 Plan: What it Packs for You

Vodafone Idea Rs 23 plan is available for users across India. The Rs 23 plan from the telecom operator is a data voucher. It is not going to work on top of plans which do not have service validity. The Rs 23 plan is the entry-level data voucher from Vi. It is avaialble PAN-India for the users. Data vouchers are meant to boost data experience for the users. If you are working, or watching something, and in general if you need some data boost for a short term, then this Rs 23 plan from Vi can help out. Let us take a look at more details on the plan.

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Vodafone Idea Rs 23 Plan Data Voucher

Vodafone Idea Rs 23 plan comes with 1GB of data, and one day of validity. That’s all you get with this plan. There is nothing else. If you want to recharge with this plan, you will get this data for a day, and you will have to ensure that have an active base plan. There is no service validity offered with this plan. Note that Vi has mentioned, the 1GB of data will expire at 11:59 PM on the same day as the recharge.

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This is the cheapest data voucher offered by Vodafone Idea. If you want slightly more data with a slightly higher budget, then you can recharge with the Rs 26 plan. This is the second cheapest data voucher offered by the company. It comes with 1.5GB of data, and also has one day of validity. So for basically Rs 3 more, you can getting extra 500MB of data. If you want 2GB of data and 2 days of validity for the voucher, you can go for the Rs 33 plan from the company. These plans are available for consumers across India and you can recharge through them using the Vi mobile app.