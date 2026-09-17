Vodafone Idea iPhone 18 Pro offer at Rs 5,000 for Customers

If you are a Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) customer in India, and want to get your hands on the latest iPhone 18 Pro, you can do that with just Rs 5,000. To get a new iPhone 18 Pro right now could be slightly difficult due to a strong demand in the market for the latest models. Tech fans and lifestyle enthusiasts get the new iPhone 18 Pro models in the first day itself. Sometimes, even pre-orders do not work as well because some variant sells out or it is because the availability of the iPhone with your select retailer may not be there. However, Vodafone Idea is changing that for its customers. If you are a Vi customer, you will be able to get the new iPhone 18 Pro series with just Rs 5,000. All you need is a Vi store near you. Here’s how the offer works.

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Vodafone Idea iPhone 18 Pro Offer Announced

Vodafone Idea has announced that it will offer the iPhone 18 Pro to the customers through its retail stores. If you are in search of an iPhone 18 Pro or the iPhone 18 Pro Max, you will just need to pay Rs 5,000 on a Vi store nearby you. Note that this is for customers in Delhi and Mumbai only, and not the entire country.

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The Rs 5,000 payment will help you in pre-booking the iPhone 18 Pro. Then, eligible customers will get the option to complete their purchase and collect their iPhone 18 Pro directly from Vi stores. Thus, the customers will not have to wait in the queue for the new iPhone 18 Pro models. The same offer will also be available on behalf of Vi on the iPlanet stores in Mumbai and Delhi. There will also be exchange offers on the old devices at the iPlanet stores. This is a first-come first-serve thing, so go to your nearest Vi store now to enquire.