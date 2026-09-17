Reliance Jio x Canva: What You Need to Know

Reliance Jio recently announced a partnership with Canva. Under the partnership, Jio will give users access to the Canva Pro and Canva Pro Lite. The Canva Pro is only bundled with the Rs 399 prepaid plan, and the plans that cost more than Rs 349 and offer 2GB of daily data will bundle Canva Pro Lite. The Canva Pro subscription for one year costs Rs 4,000. Instead, the Canva Pro Lite costs Rs 1,590. This is one of a kind partnership which will help Canva in scaling its presence in India. For people who have never tried the plaform ever, they can now do with if they are Jio customers. How does this create a win-win situation? Let us take a look.

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Reliance Jio and Canva Create a Win-Win Scenario for Everyone

Reliance Jio and Canva have partnered to create a win-win scenario for everyone. Jio has the reach in India. The telco has more than 500 million mobile subscribers. Canva, while is one of the most widely used creative platforms in India, and globally, will still benefit from this collab. Canva will get access to more than 500 million users of Jio. There might be millions of individuals, who are Jio customers, who may have never experienced Canva’s Pro access.

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Even with Canva Pro Lite, users get access to thousands of assets, graphics, and more. We are not sure if Jio will offer it once again after the one year trial or offer period is over. Once users get hooked to the platform and move their assets on it, it will definitely result in high conversions (towards being a paid customer) in the long-run.