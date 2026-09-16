Best 5 Drone Survey Solutions for Towers in 2026

A tower survey has little value if the result is simply a large folder of photographs. Tower companies need to know what is installed, where equipment sits, how the current configuration differs from records, whether a new tenant can be accommodated, what changed after construction, and which information can be trusted without sending another crew to the site.

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vHive takes the top position because its telecom platform connects the field survey directly with the operational life of the tower. The capture workflow uses commercially available drones and autonomous flight software rather than requiring every field operator to be an expert drone pilot. This helps TowerCos, MNOs, contractors, and partners apply a more repeatable capture method across large and geographically dispersed portfolios, from traditional towers to rooftop cell sites. After capture, the data is converted into an accurate digital twin rather than remaining a collection of inspection images. The resulting environment can include inventory analytics, high-accuracy measurements, remote inspection, 3D site information, compound views, RAD/RF analytics, rack information, reporting, and M&A portfolio audits.What makes this significant for tower surveying is the number of downstream workflows that can use the same site data. Engineering teams can inspect and measure remotely, everything from azimuth positions to tower integrity. Asset teams can compare physical installations with records. Commercial teams can evaluate colocation possibilities. Construction and rollout teams can compare as-planned versus as-built conditions. Maintenance teams can use current visual evidence rather than relying only on older drawings and field notes. vHive has also expanded its site-validation workflow so tower data can be used around installation and acceptance, reducing the gap between what was designed and what contractors actually installed. The platform is particularly well suited to organizations that want each survey to become part of a persistent tower record instead of commissioning new capture for every downstream question.Relevant tower survey capabilities include:

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Autonomous off-the-shelf drone capture, both on the tower and on-the-ground facilities, including racks

CAD/BIM export

Telecom-specific digital twins

Inventory analytics

Remote inspection and measurement

360° compound documentation, including approach roads, fencing, and more

Automated 2D and 3D site drawings

Structural and clearance analysis

Site acceptance and work validation

As-built versus as-planned comparison

Site planning and expansion support

Portfolio-scale tower digitization

2. Pointivo

Its Tower Analytics platform converts captured imagery into dimensionally accurate 3D digital twins and combines those models with AI-powered equipment detection, measurement tools, equipment catalogs, and integrations with existing engineering and asset systems. That makes Pointivo especially relevant when the survey is being commissioned to produce technically dependable information.Its telecom workflows include tower audits, Telecom Industry Association (TIA)-related inspections, mount mapping, equipment verification, pre- and post-construction audits, structural engineering support, and evaluation of available tower space.Relevant tower survey capabilities include:

Dimensionally accurate 3D models

Automated telecom photogrammetry

AI-based equipment identification

Virtual inspection tools

Mount mapping

Available-space analysis

Pre- and post-construction audits

Structural engineering workflows

Equipment change comparison

Integration with legacy tower databases

3. SiteSee

SiteSee approaches tower surveying as the starting point for an editable telecom digital environment.SiteSee’s editable digital-twin approach allows users to model proposed equipment changes, use telecom BIM objects, test different scenarios, and collaborate before committing to field activity. Its current platform is particularly focused on moving decisions earlier in the workflow, before engineering, construction, and approval costs accumulate.The drone flight creates the current-state model, but the platform’s value increasingly comes from letting teams use that model to explore the next state of the tower.Relevant tower survey capabilities include:

Telecom and rooftop digital twins

Drone mission planning

AI-assisted asset analysis

Tower condition workflows

Editable digital environments

BIM equipment libraries

Colocation scenario testing

Upgrade planning

Collaborative site design

Asset and maintenance workflows

4. MYX

MYX combines physical-site digitization with a broader effort to consolidate the information associated with tower assets.Its asset-management workflow includes drone surveys, site visits, digital twins, site assessment, inventory updates, and feasibility analysis. More recently, MYX has expanded the digital environment surrounding the twin with document and data capabilities intended to connect physical tower conditions with the records used to manage those assets. That can be useful for operators where the problem is not purely obtaining another accurate 3D model.Large tower portfolios often contain leases, drawings, permits, equipment records, historical photographs, engineering documents, and several generations of inventory data. The survey has greater value when physical evidence can be examined alongside those records.Relevant tower survey capabilities include:

Drone-based site surveys

Tower digital twins

2D and 3D visualization

Remote measurements

Site documentation

Inventory updating

Document access within the twin

Revit-connected workflows

Multiple imagery formats

Portfolio asset management

5. OpenTower iQ by Bentley

OpenTower iQ approaches tower surveys from the engineering and infrastructure-lifecycle side. Bentley’s platform centralizes tower design, inspection, and operational information in a digital twin and uses AI-assisted automation to reduce manual processing across telecom tower workflows.For organizations already working with Bentley technologies, survey data can contribute to planning, engineering, inspection, maintenance, capacity analysis, and longer-term infrastructure decisions rather than living in a separate drone application. That makes it relevant when the output of a tower survey needs to move directly into technical workflows.Relevant tower survey capabilities include:

Telecom tower digital twins

Inspection-data integration

Design and operational data consolidation

AI-supported asset detection

Structural and engineering workflows

Change analysis

Tower planning

Capacity evaluation

Lifecycle information management

Portfolio-level visibility

One Tower Survey, Five Different Consumers

A useful way to evaluate these platforms is to ignore the drone for a moment.Ask who needs the data after the flight.

Field Operations

Operations teams need confidence that the survey captured the complete site without creating another visit.They care about:

Repeatable capture

Coverage completeness

Ground and tower imagery

Ease of field execution

Reduced climbing requirements

Clear identification of missing data

For this group, survey standardization can matter as much as model sophistication.

Structural and RF Engineering

Engineers have a different requirement.A visually impressive model is not enough if it cannot support the measurements or information needed for technical decisions.They may need:

Mount dimensions

Antenna position

Azimuth

Tilt

Clearances

Tower geometry

Equipment configuration

Exportable engineering information

The accuracy and traceability of measurements become central.

Construction and Deployment

Rollout teams care about the difference between plans and reality.They need to answer:

Was the specified equipment installed?

Is it mounted in the correct location?

Did the contractor follow the design?

What changed during construction?

Can the site be accepted?

Is another field visit necessary?

This is where pre-construction and post-construction surveys can create a reliable record around deployment.

Commercial and Colocation Teams

Commercial users may never care about the drone itself.They need to know whether the tower can support another customer and how quickly that question can move toward a credible answer.Relevant information includes:

Existing tenants

Installed equipment

Available physical space

Mount configurations

Candidate locations

Current site constraints

Recent changes

Survey data becomes commercially valuable when it shortens the route from inquiry to a well-supported colocation decision.

Asset Management

Asset managers need persistence.A survey performed in March should still have value when someone asks a different question in November.That requires:

Accessible site history

Inventory records

Previous survey comparison

Change tracking

Documentation

Integration with existing systems

Portfolio-level search and visibility

This final group is often where the difference between a drone survey product and a true tower intelligence platform becomes most visible.

What Should the Deliverable Look Like When the Drone Lands?

The easiest procurement mistake is to evaluate the field demonstration instead of the final operational output.A drone flying autonomously around a monopole is visually compelling, but the organization should work backward from the deliverable. A mature tower survey workflow should be able to produce several types of usable information.

Survey Output Immediate Value Longer-Term Value High-resolution imagery Visual verification Historical evidence Measurements Engineering review Remote remeasurement Asset inventory Audit and reconciliation Portfolio data quality 3D digital twin Remote site access Persistent tower record Change comparison Construction validation Lifecycle history Structured analytics Faster decisions Portfolio prioritization Exportable data Engineering workflows System integration

The further down the table an organization needs to operate, the less useful a simple drone-capture platform becomes.

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