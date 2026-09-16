Best 5 Drone Survey Solutions for Towers in 2026

A tower survey has little value if the result is simply a large folder of photographs. Tower companies need to know what is installed, where equipment sits, how the current configuration differs from records, whether a new tenant can be accommodated, what changed after construction, and which information can be trusted without sending another crew to the site.

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Key Highlights

  • The five featured solutions are vHive, Pointivo, SiteSee, MYX and OpenTower iQ by Bentley.
  • vHive combines autonomous drone capture with telecom-specific digital twins and portfolio-scale analytics.
  • Pointivo focuses on accurate 3D models, AI equipment detection, mount mapping and structural workflows.
  • SiteSee enables teams to model tower upgrades and colocation scenarios within editable digital environments.
  • MYX connects tower digital twins with asset records, documents, inventory and site-management workflows.
  • OpenTower iQ integrates survey data with engineering, capacity analysis and infrastructure-lifecycle management.
  • Operators should evaluate the final operational output, not only the drone’s field-capture capabilities.
  • A strong tower survey platform should serve field operations, engineering, construction, commercial and asset-management teams.

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1. vHive

vHive takes the top position because its telecom platform connects the field survey directly with the operational life of the tower. The capture workflow uses commercially available drones and autonomous flight software rather than requiring every field operator to be an expert drone pilot. This helps TowerCos, MNOs, contractors, and partners apply a more repeatable capture method across large and geographically dispersed portfolios, from traditional towers to rooftop cell sites. After capture, the data is converted into an accurate digital twin rather than remaining a collection of inspection images. The resulting environment can include inventory analytics, high-accuracy measurements, remote inspection, 3D site information, compound views, RAD/RF analytics, rack information, reporting, and M&A portfolio audits.What makes this significant for tower surveying is the number of downstream workflows that can use the same site data. Engineering teams can inspect and measure remotely, everything from azimuth positions to tower integrity. Asset teams can compare physical installations with records. Commercial teams can evaluate colocation possibilities. Construction and rollout teams can compare as-planned versus as-built conditions. Maintenance teams can use current visual evidence rather than relying only on older drawings and field notes. vHive has also expanded its site-validation workflow so tower data can be used around installation and acceptance, reducing the gap between what was designed and what contractors actually installed. The platform is particularly well suited to organizations that want each survey to become part of a persistent tower record instead of commissioning new capture for every downstream question.Relevant tower survey capabilities include: