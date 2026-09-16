Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G looks very much like the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G. Some things about these two devices are same. But there is still some different. We have already written about the first impressions we got of the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G from the launch event on a very surface level, and that is what we are doing for the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G now.

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We will cover the design and some things around the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G here. Here are our first impressions of the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G First Impressions: Design

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max has a SIM card slot at the bottom, along with a speaker grille and a Type-C port. On the left side, there is nothing. On the right, there are buttons, including the volume rockers and power button. At the top there is IR sensor as well. The camera island at the back has two camera sensors and a flash with the branding 50MP OIS camera. At the top of the display, there is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 at the top. It can survive drops from up to 3 meters. There is plastic on the frame, and thus, the device looks premium but does not feel out and out premium on holding. Depending on the variant you pick up, you will also see a fiberglass infused body for added resistance.

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Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G First Impressions: Display and IP Ratings