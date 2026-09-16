Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G looks very much like the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G. Some things about these two devices are same. But there is still some different. We have already written about the first impressions we got of the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G from the launch event on a very surface level, and that is what we are doing for the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G now.
We will cover the design and some things around the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G here. Here are our first impressions of the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G.
The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max has a SIM card slot at the bottom, along with a speaker grille and a Type-C port. On the left side, there is nothing. On the right, there are buttons, including the volume rockers and power button. At the top there is IR sensor as well. The camera island at the back has two camera sensors and a flash with the branding 50MP OIS camera. At the top of the display, there is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 at the top. It can survive drops from up to 3 meters. There is plastic on the frame, and thus, the device looks premium but does not feel out and out premium on holding. Depending on the variant you pick up, you will also see a fiberglass infused body for added resistance.
The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G gets things right on the display department. It has a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with support for 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It can get super bright, and supports 12-bit colour depth. There is support for 240Hz touch sampling rate as well and 3200Hz of instant touch sampling rate for games. It supports 3500nits of peak brightness and 2000nits of high brightness.
The display is decent, and definitely is worth for the money. The IP ratings of the phone include IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K. That means water and dust resistance, and this is why you can use it under water as well. Xiaomi, in fact showcased that the phone has underwater photography mode, which is cool.
Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G First Impressions: Camera, Battery and Other Notable Things
We couldn’t take shots from the camera, and see them carefully since it was a launch event, that is why, we will give a basic overview. The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G has a 50MP AI OIS camera sensor at the rear, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. It supports 4K video shooting in 30fps, which is not there on the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G. There is also support for 1080p video shooting in 60fps. Also, in zooming, there is support for 20x digital zoom.
The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC. It will get four years of OS updates, and six years of security updates. The RAM can be expanded up to 24GB. However, the biggest highlight about this phone is its battery. The battery can last days in a single charge.
The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G packs a 10000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast-charging. There is also support for 27W reverse wired charging. Xiaomi promises six years of battery health. It can support 1600 charge cycles. You can take it under water for up to 2 meters, and keep it there for up to 72 hours, Xiaomi claimed.
Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G First Impressions: Price and Overall Thoughts
Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G supports several AI (artificial intelligence) features. There is AI Dynamic Wallpapers, AI writing, AI Speech Recognition, and more. It is definitely a phone you can pick up and use for several years. The device is priced at:
- 8GB + 256GB for Rs 49,999
- 12GB + 256GB for Rs 54,999
It is promised six years of software updates. That means a lot of support from Xiaomi. It is not positioned as a performance phone. The device is positioned as a companion which will last very long in battery. It can support some creator features such as dual video recording support, but there’s no 4K 60fps support. The price is definitely premium. At Rs 50,000, the competition is very strong. You get phones with much more powerful chips at this segment. However, if you want a 10000mAh battery, then this is a good option. It is also very durable.
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