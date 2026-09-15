OnePlus N6 Lite Announced in India: Confirmed Specifications

OnePlus N6 Lite has been announced for India, as the latest offering from OnePlus. The device joins the OnePlus N6 and the OnePlus N6x in the country. The Lite variant will soon be available in India. The launch will take place on September 22, 2026, and that is when we will get a look at the price and the specifications of this phone. OnePlus has revealed the design of these two devices along with the colours. They do not look like a OnePlus phone which has already launched before. The camera island at the rear now sports a setup like that on the iPhone Pro models (referencing to iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro and so on).

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OnePlus N6 Lite: What is Confirmed

From the image, you can take a look at the design of the OnePlus N6 Lite. It appears to have a flat frame, and rounded corners. There is a dual camera setup at the rear and the third ring in the camera island is actually the LED flash. The OnePlus N6 Lite will be available in a green and a black colour variant in the country. OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus N6 Lite will feature a 7000mAh battery and feature a display that will come with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It will also come with 36-months of fluency protection with capabilities across display, durability, and everyday use.

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The OnePlus N6 Lite will pack a 6.75-inch display and the screen will come with support for Aqua Touch. This is not a new tech, but it will be refreshing to see it on an affordable phone like the OnePlus N6 Lite.