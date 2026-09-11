OnePlus N6 Lite Colour Options, Design Revealed ahead of Launch

OnePlus N6 Lite, the upcoming phone from OnePlus, will be available in two colours in India. This will be the third N series phone in the lineup. The other two are OnePlus N6, and the OnePlus N6x. The OnePlus N6x is the more affordable phone in the two which have been launched. The OnePlus N6 Lite is expected to be even more affordable. The OnePlus N6 Lite will feature a dual-camera setup at the rear. The phone is going to come with a flat frame. OnePlus has taken an interesting approach for India. There are no more new exciting flagships planned for the market.

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Ahead of the launch, the company has now revealed the device colours, and the design for the body. Let us take a look.

OnePlus N6 Lite Colour Options

OnePlus N6 Lite will be sold in India through Amazon. It will be available in Green and a Black colour option. The rear appears to have a flat frame/panel. There are two cutouts inside the camera panel, which are for the camera sensors. However, since it is an entry-level segment, the company might just only offer 1 camera sensor.

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Then, the OnePlus N6 Lite appears to have the power button and the volume rockers on the right side. It could have a plastic frame and will look like a metal-like finish. The complete specifications, and launch date of the phone have not been revealed by the brand yet. However, since the teasers are coming and the specifications are being teased, it will launch very soon. The launch will most likely be before the end of September 2026. The last phone in the series which launched was OnePlus N6x which came to the country on July 31, 2026. It was launched for Rs 18,999 only. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech launches.