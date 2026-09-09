OnePlus is Launching a New Phone in India, its Not OnePlus 16

OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone maker, is soon going to launch a new smartphone in India. OnePlus has been shutting down operations all over the world to focus only on the Indian and the Chinese market. The cost cutting measuers reflect that the company’s performance has not been up to the mark. OnePlus is now expected to launch the OnePlus 16 in the coming weeks in China, but the same will not be launched in India (as per the rumours and reports for the past few months). However, the company has planned to launch a new phone in the Indian market and it will be an affordable N series device. Let us take a look at what this phone is.

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OnePlus N6 Lite: Powerfully Big

OnePlus has teased the phone already officially. There were rumours that this device is coming soon to the market, now it is confirmed that it is coming. The company said that the OnePlus N6 Lite is coming soon, and did not reveal an exact launch date. But the launch is expected before the end of September 2026.

This will be the third phone in the company’s N series. The microsite announcing the product is now live on Amazon India. The launch should happen in a few days, and thus, we will get to see the complete details then. Our expectations are that the OnePlus N6 Lite will be an affordable phone. Whether it will just be a 4G phone or if it will support 5G as well is something we will have to wait and see.