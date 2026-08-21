OnePlus New 4G Phone in the Works Exclusively for India

OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone maker, has shifted its strategy for India in 2026. The brand is now more focused at selling low-cost and affordable phones in the market. Now, OnePlus is now reportedly working on another phone for the Indian market. This will also be an affordable phone, but this time, it will be targeting the 4G users. There will be no 5G support on this device. OnePlus has last launched two phones namely OnePlus N6 and the OnePlus N6x. These two were 5G phones. The next 4G phone will be likely even more affordable. The decision to go for a 4G phone would be to likely get a chipset at a lower cost, and also sell the phone at a lower cost in the market. OnePlus is an established brand and with more affordable offerings in the market, it will be able to sell more and expand its market share.

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OnePlus New 4G Phone: When will it Launch

OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch this new 4G phone in the Indian market by September 2026. This was shared by tipster Yogesh Brar on a social media post on X. It will be a 4G only phone, and it will only launch in India, no where else. OnePlus has been tasked to focus only in China and India right now.

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In China, the company will launch the OnePlus 16 next and it will be the major focus. However, in India, OnePlus may skip the launch of OnePlus 16 altogether and just focus on selling affordable smartphones. However, to really sell affordable phones in India, brands like OnePlus need to crack the offline distribution. The brand has not been able to do that as it has continously had issues with the retailers. OnePlus’s new 4G phone has not been confirmed by the brand yet. To stay updated with the developments, keep reading TelecomTalk.