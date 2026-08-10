OnePlus Opens ColorOS 17 Beta for India

OnePlus had earlier announced that it will be removing OxygenOS from the Indian market as well as international markets. The ColorOS software from OPPO was already rolled out to OnePlus phones in China. However, after taking some tough calls such as OnePlus exiting from the Europe and North America market, the brand has decided that the Indian market will also get ColorOS updates from Android 17. This is a large part of the parent company trying to save resources over the brands.

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Now, according to an update, OnePlus has opened the ColorOS 17 beta for the Indian market. This update is only available for the OnePlus 15 series at the moment. So the OnePlus 15 and the OnePlus 15R users can test it out on their phones. With the beta update, OnePlus will be able to get feedback from the devices over how the new software is working. To be honest, it will not be entirely new for the users. OPPO’s ColorOS codebase was already running on the OxygenOS. The UI (user interface) on top was only slightly different.

Now even that will not exist anymore. It will help the brand in saving resources by not having the need to maintain two separate development teams for a single product. OnePlus has invited select OnePlus 15 series owners in India to start testing the ColorOS closed beta. Applications to apply for the closed beta program were open from August 6 through August 7, 2026. If you have applied, then wait for the official confirmation and the rollout of the software from the brand.

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OnePlus wants to test the software extensively before rolling it out for the users at large in the market. OnePlus is expected to skip the launch of the OnePlus 16 in India this year. Whether or not this is true is something we will only get to know in the coming months.