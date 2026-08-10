Indians Getting Call from 1601 Series Phone Number Should Know This

If you are an Indian, and your phone’s screen shows a call coming with a phone number starting from 1601, you do not need to get confused. While the calling has been made very safe by the government and the telecom operators since the introduction of name identification system, there have been other steps undertaken to make calling an even safer experience for the users. The 1601-series number has been allocated by the Indian government for transactional and service calls. This has been officially announced by the Indian government.

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The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), in a statement said, “Based on consultations with stakeholders, it has been decided to implement the series, covering entities in utilities, courier, and logistics sectors under Phase-I.”

The 1601-series number will be allocated to the eligible entities after the verification by the telecom operators. This will help the users in identifying that they are getting calls from official entities and thus will be safe to engage with them. It will remove the scope for fraudsters and scammers calling from 10 digit mobile numbers to the consumers for scamming them out of their money.

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“Their adoption is, therefore, expected to become an important tool in combating impersonation by fraudsters who use normal 10-digit numbers and falsely claim to represent legitimate businesses,” TRAI said.

The 1600 series has already been adopted for service and transactional calls by the BFSI sector entities. This added move will make the calls more safe for the consumers in India. To keep an additional layer of protection on your phone to understand who is calling you, you can also keep Truecaller. It crowdsources the data for whether the number is a spam or not. You do not need the premium subscription. Just a regular free version will do the job for you.