TRAI Launches Revamped MyCall App to Let Users Rate and Report Voice Call Quality
Updated application enables telecom subscribers to provide real-time feedback on voice calls, helping service providers improve network performance and allowing TRAI to monitor consumer experience alongside technical service metrics.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched a revamped version of its TRAI MyCall mobile application, enabling telecom subscribers to directly rate and report their voice-calling experience. The initiative aims to strengthen consumer participation in improving telecom service quality by collecting real-time feedback and sharing anonymised insights with telecom service providers (TSPs) as well as the regulator, according to an official release dated August 3, 2026.
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Users Can Report Call Drops, Echo and Other Network Issues
The application allows users to assess call quality through a simple five-star rating system while reporting issues such as call drops, echo, audio delay, voice breaking, cross-connections, delayed call setup, and one-way audio. The feedback is supplemented with relevant network parameters, helping service providers identify network deficiencies and undertake targeted corrective measures. The platform also enables TRAI to monitor the Quality of Experience (QoE) of consumers alongside conventional Quality of Service (QoS) metrics.
“TRAI MyCall is a citizen-centric digital platform that empowers telecom consumers share real-time feedback on their voice-calling experience, along with relevant network parameters. The feedback provided by consumers is visible to Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) as well as TRAI in anonymised form. This feedback provides valuable insights to TSPs, helping them identify areas where network performance needs improvement and take targeted corrective measures. This consumer-driven approach is expected to enhance the overall Quality of Service (QoS). The platform also strengthens evidence-based regulatory oversight by enabling TRAI to assess the Quality of Experience (QoE) across telecom networks based on real consumer feedback,” the Ministry of Communications said.
Consumer Feedback to Help TSPs Improve Network Performance
The upgraded application also features automatic post-call feedback prompts, an interactive map displaying users’ feedback history, and a coverage test to assess signal strength. With over one billion telecom subscribers in India, TRAI said the platform bridges the gap between technical network performance indicators and consumers’ real-world experience, facilitating a more comprehensive evaluation of telecom services.
“With over one billion telecom subscribers in India, voice calling continues to be the most fundamental telecom service and is often the first indicator of network quality experienced by consumers. While network performance is evaluated using technical Quality of Service (QoS) parameters, the Quality of Experience (QoE) perceived by consumers also provides an important perspective on service performance. TRAI MyCall bridges this gap by combining consumer feedback with relevant network information to facilitate a more comprehensive assessment of telecom service quality,” the Ministry added.
The revamped TRAI MyCall application offers several features, including:
Instant rating of voice calls through a simple one-to-five-star feedback system.
Reporting of specific issues such as call drops, echo during calls, audio delay, cross-connections, voice breaking, one-way audio, and delayed call setup. This information will be made available to the respective service provider for corrective action.
Automatic post-call feedback prompts for seamless participation.
An interactive map displaying users’ rating and feedback history.
A Coverage Test feature to assess signal strength.
TRAI Chairman Urges Mobile Users to Share Regular Feedback
Speaking on the occasion, TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said the revamped application would encourage greater consumer participation in assessing telecom services.
“Every telecom consumer experiences network quality first-hand. The revamped TRAI MyCall app is expected to strengthen consumer participation feedback on telecom service quality by enabling subscribers to provide immediate and perceived feedback on their call experience. The feedback will assist Telecom Service Providers in identifying network deficiencies and taking corrective measures, enhanced customer satisfaction, and a better overall mobile communication experience. The initiative reinforces TRAI’s commitment to a consumer-centric, transparent, and data-driven approach to improving the quality of telecom services. I encourage all mobile users to download the TRAI MyCall application and regularly share their feedback. Every feedback matters, and together we can build a better calling experience for every telecom consumer,” Lahoti said.
TRAI reiterated its commitment to promoting a transparent, accountable, and consumer-responsive telecom ecosystem, with active consumer participation playing a key role in strengthening service quality across the country.