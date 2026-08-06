The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched a revamped version of its TRAI MyCall mobile application, enabling telecom subscribers to directly rate and report their voice-calling experience. The initiative aims to strengthen consumer participation in improving telecom service quality by collecting real-time feedback and sharing anonymised insights with telecom service providers (TSPs) as well as the regulator, according to an official release dated August 3, 2026.

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Users Can Report Call Drops, Echo and Other Network Issues

The application allows users to assess call quality through a simple five-star rating system while reporting issues such as call drops, echo, audio delay, voice breaking, cross-connections, delayed call setup, and one-way audio. The feedback is supplemented with relevant network parameters, helping service providers identify network deficiencies and undertake targeted corrective measures. The platform also enables TRAI to monitor the Quality of Experience (QoE) of consumers alongside conventional Quality of Service (QoS) metrics.

“TRAI MyCall is a citizen-centric digital platform that empowers telecom consumers share real-time feedback on their voice-calling experience, along with relevant network parameters. The feedback provided by consumers is visible to Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) as well as TRAI in anonymised form. This feedback provides valuable insights to TSPs, helping them identify areas where network performance needs improvement and take targeted corrective measures. This consumer-driven approach is expected to enhance the overall Quality of Service (QoS). The platform also strengthens evidence-based regulatory oversight by enabling TRAI to assess the Quality of Experience (QoE) across telecom networks based on real consumer feedback,” the Ministry of Communications said.