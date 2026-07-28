Indian telecom service providers Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and state-owned operator BSNL recorded gains in wireless subscribers during June 2026, while state-owned operator MTNL reported subscriber losses, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) Telecom Subscription Data for June 2026, released on July 28, 2026. The data show that the total number of wireless (mobile and Fixed Wireless Access) subscribers increased from 1,294.46 million at the end of May 2026 to 1,300.25 million at the end of June 2026, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.45 percent. Likewise, the number of wireless (mobile) subscribers rose from 1,277.00 million to 1,282.38 million during the same period, reflecting a growth rate of 0.42 percent. Wireless tele-density in India increased from 90.61 percent to 90.96 percent. (M2M cellular mobile connections have also been included.)

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FWA Subscribers — 5G and UBR Breakdown

Total wireless 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) subscribers increased from 12.73 million at the end of May 2026 to 12.94 million at the end of June 2026, with 6.44 million (49.80 percent) in urban areas and 6.49 million (50.20 percent) in rural areas.

As of June 2026, Bharti Airtel reported a 5G Fixed Wireless subscriber base of 3,821,035 (an addition of 56,773), while Reliance Jio reported 9,114,357 5G FWA users (an addition of 145,790), bringing the total to 12,935,392.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, the only operator reporting UBR FWA subscribers, increased its UBR FWA base from 4,732,703 at the end of May 2026 to 4,934,005 at the end of June 2026, adding 201,302 users.