Indian telecom service providers Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and state-owned operator BSNL recorded gains in wireless subscribers during June 2026, while state-owned operator MTNL reported subscriber losses, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) Telecom Subscription Data for June 2026, released on July 28, 2026. The data show that the total number of wireless (mobile and Fixed Wireless Access) subscribers increased from 1,294.46 million at the end of May 2026 to 1,300.25 million at the end of June 2026, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.45 percent. Likewise, the number of wireless (mobile) subscribers rose from 1,277.00 million to 1,282.38 million during the same period, reflecting a growth rate of 0.42 percent. Wireless tele-density in India increased from 90.61 percent to 90.96 percent. (M2M cellular mobile connections have also been included.)
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FWA Subscribers — 5G and UBR Breakdown
Total wireless 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) subscribers increased from 12.73 million at the end of May 2026 to 12.94 million at the end of June 2026, with 6.44 million (49.80 percent) in urban areas and 6.49 million (50.20 percent) in rural areas.
As of June 2026, Bharti Airtel reported a 5G Fixed Wireless subscriber base of 3,821,035 (an addition of 56,773), while Reliance Jio reported 9,114,357 5G FWA users (an addition of 145,790), bringing the total to 12,935,392.
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, the only operator reporting UBR FWA subscribers, increased its UBR FWA base from 4,732,703 at the end of May 2026 to 4,934,005 at the end of June 2026, adding 201,302 users.
“The number of total wireless FWA subscribers using UBR technology (UBR FWA) stood at 4.93 million at the end of June 2026 with subscriptions in urban and rural areas of 3.52 million and 1.42 million respectively. The shares of urban and rural wireless (UBR FWA) subscribers in total wireless (UBR FWA) subscribers were 71.28 percent and 28.72 percent respectively, at the end of June 2026,” TRAI said in its report.
Bharti Airtel added 2,989,976 wireless (mobile) subscribers during June 2026, while Reliance Jio added 2,146,980 subscribers. Vodafone Idea added 163,757 subscribers during the month. BSNL, however, gained 94,006 wireless (mobile) subscribers, while MTNL lost 11,284 subscribers. Overall, the wireless (mobile) subscriber base increased by 5.38 (5,383,415) million subscribers during the month.
All Licensed Service Areas (LSAs) except Uttar Pradesh (West) showed growth in wireless (mobile) subscribers during June 2026.
Wireless Market Share of Operators
As of the end of June 2026, private access service providers held 92.73 percent of the wireless (mobile) market, while BSNL and MTNL accounted for 7.27 percent.
This translates to Reliance Jio holding a 39.27 percent market share with 503.58 million (503,583,616) wireless subscribers; Bharti Airtel with a 37.96 percent market share and 486.80 million (486,799,957) wireless subscribers; Vodafone Idea with a 15.50 percent market share and 198.82 million (198,823,098) wireless subscribers; BSNL with a 7.25 percent market share and 93.01 million (93,008,994) wireless subscribers; and MTNL with a 0.01 percent market share and 166,477 wireless subscribers.
Wireless (Fixed Wireless and Mobile) Access Broadband Subscribers
As of the end of June 2026, Reliance Jio reported 517.63 million wireless broadband subscribers—the highest number—followed by Bharti Airtel with 368.85 million, Vodafone Idea with 130.12 million, and BSNL with 22.91 million subscribers.
Wireline Telephone Subscriber Base
Wireline subscribers decreased from 48.64 million at the end of May 2026 to 47.82 million at the end of June 2026. The net decrease in the wireline subscriber base was 0.81 million with a monthly growth rate of -1.67 percent.
In the wireline segment:
Reliance Jio held a 32.67 percent market share with 15,625,342 subscribers, adding 144,057 subscribers during the month.
Bharti Airtel accounted for a 25.07 percent share with 11,990,437 subscribers, adding 173,667 subscribers during the month.
Vodafone Idea held a market share of 1.64 percent with 783,861 subscribers, losing 62,829 subscribers during the month.
BSNL held a 13.88 percent market share with 6,637,405 subscribers, losing 796,408 subscribers during the month.
M2M Cellular Connections
The number of M2M (Machine-to-Machine) cellular mobile connections increased from 131.11 million at the end of May 2026 to 134.73 million at the end of June 2026.
Bharti Airtel led with 82.77 million M2M connections (61.44 percent market share), followed by Reliance Jio with 25.76 million (19.12 percent), Vodafone Idea with 21.62 million (16.05 percent), and BSNL with 4.57 million (3.40 percent).
Active Wireless Subscribers
Out of the total 1,282.38 million wireless (mobile) subscribers, 1,201.06 million were active on the date of peak VLR in June 2026. The proportion of active wireless (mobile) subscribers was approximately 93.66 percent of the total wireless (mobile) subscriber base.
Bharti Airtel reported a peak VLR of 99.27 percent during the month, BSNL 55.58 percent, Vodafone Idea 83.98 percent, and Reliance Jio 99.07 percent.