iPhone 17 Price in India to Go up by 17%: Report

Apple’s latest iPhone 17 is said to receive a price hike in India. The rumours and speculations have already been circulating the online platforms for a few weeks now. However, now the time has finally come for the iPhones to also go under a price hike. This is because the manufacturing costs for the companies are going up. Apple has already increased the price of several product segments. But the iPhones were spared. But now, the company has no other option but to increase the price of the device.

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iPhone 17 Price Hike: How Much

Apple is believed to be raising the price of the iPhone 17 by 17% in India. This was reported by Digit, citing conversations with the retailers. The new stock has already hit the stores, and this will be available at a higher price. iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are also going to see a price hike in the country.

Abhishek Yadav, a tech tipster earlier said that the iPhone 17’s base variant with 256GB of internal storage will see a price hike and the new price will be Rs 94,900 instead of the launch price of Rs 82,900. This is a price increase of Rs 12,000. Apple has not really confirmed the price hike officially. But the rumours suggest that the price hike will be effective from August 2026. So in just a few days, we will anyway get to know what will happen.

However, what’s interesting is that the iPhone Air is not expected to receive a price hike. iPhone Air likely did not perform as well as Apple hoped it would. Thus, the brand is likely not going to hike the price of this device and create even more resistance for its sales. iPhone 17 is still available at the older price right now. If you are thinking of getting this iPhone, this would be the right time.