Reliance Jio Plan for Seven Days Under Rs 100

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator has a prepaid plan with which users get seven days of service validity. This plan is further priced under Rs 100. If you are looking for something affordable, and something which comes with data also, then this plan from Jio could be the right pick for you. There are many plans which bundle multiple days of validity under Rs 100 from Jio, but the key thing here to note is that none of these plans come with service validity. All of the plans we are talking about here are actually data vouchers. The one plan, which are talking about in particular here is the Rs 69 plan. This plan has seven days of validity, but not service validity. It bundles data for the users, but nothing else. Let’s take a look at the benefits of the Rs 69 plan.

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Reliance Jio Rs 69 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio Rs 69 prepaid plan comes with 7 days of validity. The Rs 69 plan has only 6GB of data. This plan acts as a temporary data booster for the users. However, it will only work on top of the prepaid plans which are active with service validity. There are more plans which come under the data boosters category, but they come with different benefits (validity and data). In fact, there are some plans which come bundled with OTT (over-the-top) benefits.

The next plan in the tier after the Rs 69 plan is the Rs 79 plan. With the Rs 79 plan, users get 30 days of validity. However, this plan only bundles 3GB of data. So why is this plan so expensive? Is it just because of the validity. No. There is also an OTT benefit bundled for the users with the Rs 79 data voucher. The OTT benefit is JioHotstar Mobile for 30 days. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the prepaid plans and offers across India.