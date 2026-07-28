Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Whose Rs 200 Plan is Better

Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea are two of the leading private telecom operators in India. Both have a prepaid plan priced at Rs 200. Jio was the first to introduce it. Jio called the Rs 200 plan its OTT (over-the-top) pass. The OTT pass from Jio is meant for people who want to get access to a lot of OTT platforms, along with 4G data. It is a data voucher. The Rs 200 plan from Vodafone Idea is also the same. It is also meant for people who want OTT benefits, and also has 4G data. Both are data vouchers. Let’s take a look at the plans below and try to understand what they come with and which is better.

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Reliance Jio Rs 200 Data Voucher

Reliance Jio Rs 200 data voucher comes with 28 days of validity. This plan bundles 30GB of 4G data for the users. There are 16 OTT benefits bundled with this data voucher – YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanccha Lannka, ETVWin, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, Times Play, Tarang Plus, and JioTV. There are more than 1000 live TV channels bundled with the plan. There is also a CinePolis offer bundled for the users. Users will get a voucher from the company in the MyJio app, and this voucher will give users Rs 150 discount on a minimum purchase value of Rs 550 and if there are two tickets. There is also 10% off on F&B.

Vodafone Idea Rs 200 Data Voucher

Vodafone Idea Rs 200 data voucher also comes with 30GB of data, as well as unlimited 5G through a single recharge. It has a validity of 28 days. Users will get access to the following OTT benefits: JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, ManoramaMAX, FanCode, Playflix, Klikk, Atrangii, Chaupal, OTTplay Live, Pocket Films, YuppTV, Addatimes, Kanccha Lannka, TimesPlay, NextGTV and more.