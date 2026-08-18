Jio Offers Wi-Fi Router with 1500 Square Feet Network Coverage

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, is offering customers a Wi-Fi router with which they can get 1500 square feet Wi-Fi coverage. With the routers, you have to ensure a few things such as coverage area, and the technology supported. Some routers can’t connect with Wi-Fi 6 devices or are not compatible of offering Wi-Fi 6 series. Most of the modern phones and laptops, however, support this technology in India. Thus, getting a reliable router with the proper specifications is very important, especially if you are going for a high-speed fiber internet plan. Note that Jio offers a standard Wi-Fi router for free when you purchase a home connection. However, you can get this router from the company to ensure that you can super high-speeds and a big network coverage area. Let us take a look at the price and the specifications/features of the Jio AX3000 Universal router which supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

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Jio AX3000 Universal Router with Wi-Fi 6 Support Price in India

The Jio AX3000 universal router is priced at Rs 3,999 in India. It can be bought from the official website of Jio, JioMart, Amazon, or the official retail stores of Jio across India, depending on the availability. Jio says that this is a new launch. Let us take a look at the specifications, price and features of this router from Jio.

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Jio AX3000 Universal Router Features/Specificatons in India