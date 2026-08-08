Jio Launches New Rs 550, Rs 2000 OTT Passes

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has introduced two new prepaid plans that cost Rs 550 and Rs 2000. These two plans are now available for the customers across India. This adds to the list of the OTT pass that the telco offers. There is arleady a Rs 200 OTT pass. Now these two plans have also joined the list, and they are meant to boost data consumption, along with giving access to entertainment benefits. The Rs 200 plan comes with 28 days of validity, 30GB of data, and access to plenty of OTT platforms and live TV channels. Let us take a look at the benefits of the Rs 550 and Rs 2000 plans.

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Reliance Jio Rs 550 Prepaid Plan (New OTT Pass)

Reliance Jio Rs 550 prepaid plan has a validity of 84 days. It comes with 90GB of 4G data, and it will only work for people who have a base prepaid plan with a validity of 3 months, or one year. This is a data only pack. You can get OTT subscriptions for 84 days, with the following benefits – YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Lite, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanccha Lannka, ETV Win, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, Times Play, Tarang Plus, and JioTV. There is also access to 1000+ live TV channels with this plan via the JioTV Mobile app. If your base prepaid plan does not have 5G, you will get upgraded to 5G with this plan. You will keep getting 5G for either 84 days, or till the time the base plan does not expire, whichever is less.

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Reliance Jio Rs 2000 Prepaid Plan (New OTT Pass)