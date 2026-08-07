Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G Design Revealed

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G will launch soon. The Galaxy S26 FE 5G will be the more affordable Galaxy S26 series device. It will be the successor to Galaxy S25 FE. It will launch soon, and has been spotted on Geekbench in the past. It is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2500 SoC. It is a flagship chipset and will run on One UI 7, based on Android 17 out of the box. The official renders of the phone are now surfacing online. It can be seen in three colours – Green, Black, and Purple. It looks very much like the vanilla Galaxy S26 5G launched earlier this year.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G Design Shared Online

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a slightly raised camera bump. It is on the top left of the back. The Galaxy S26 FE 5G has a flat rear panel and a flat frame. The power button and volume rockers are on the right side of the device. The display appears to have thin bezels and a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

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The market expectations are that the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G will go official in September 2026. It has been spotted on the US FCC database with a Qualcomm-made local network chip and an Exynos modem. There could be up to 12GB of RAM in the device. We could see a 5000mAh battery on the phone with support for 45W fast-charging and 15W wireless charging.