iPhone 17 Flipkart Offer: Should You Wait or Buy

Apple’s iPhone 17 is available on Flipkart under the sale. The iPhone 17 was the first base iPhone which launched with 120Hz refresh rate or as what Apple calls is ProMotion display. The iPhone 17 packs the A19 chip, and experts believe that its price will go up in the near future. Even the iPhone 17 Pro is available under a discount. The iPhone 17 has a Dynamic Island on top of the screen, and features symmetrical bezels. It has a vertical camera island at the rear, along with a flash just on the right. The iPhone 17 is available in five colours.

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iPhone 17 Price in India: Offer Under Flipkart

iPhone 17 launched in two memory variants with 256GB and 512GB for Rs 82,900 and Rs 1,02,900, respectively. These two devices are now available under at Rs 81,900 and Rs 1,01,900. This is not a huge price cut to be honest. If you have an Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI Bak card, you will get a discount of Rs 4,000 on top of this. Note that this is not instant discount, but cashback offer.

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The five colours this device is available in are – Black, Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, and White. The iPhone 17 is powered by the latest A19 chipset. It has a dual-camera setup at the rear with two 48MP sensors. There is an 18MP front camera sensor. The phone has a 6.3-inch OLED display. Note that you will have to purchase a charging brick separately. Apple does not bundle that with the iPhones anymore if you are not aware of it. The standard 20W charger that Apple sells is available for Rs 1,349 only on Flipkart. You can charge the device with third-party charging bricks as well. However, it is always better to go with the official product. To stay updated with the tech products and offers on them, keep reading TelecomTalk.