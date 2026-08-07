iPhone 17 Pro Price Goes Down on Flipkart

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro, the top of the line device will see a price cut on Flipkart soon. The Flipkart Freedom Sale 2026 has started already. During the sale, the iPhone 17 Pro price will go down. Apple launched the iPhone 17 Pro with a base 256GB internal storage variant for Rs 1,34,900 in India. The price is expected to go up in the near future. Apple CEO Tim Cook had already hinted that the price of the iPhone 17 series will inevitably go up. However, for the time being, iPhone 17 Pro price has gone down on Flipkart. Let’s take a look at the offer.

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iPhone 17 Pro Price in India

iPhone 17 Pro has 256GB of internal storage for the base variant, which is priced at Rs 1,26,900. The Flipkart Axis Bank and Flipkart SBI Bank card will give you a further Rs 8,000 instant cashback. This would lower the price further to Rs 1,18,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is also available with 512GB and 1TB for Rs 1,46,900 and Rs 1,66,900. There is no cost-EMI option available for the users on this phone.

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iPhone 17 Pro comes with one year of limited warranty. The device is available in three colours – Cosmic Orange, Silver, and Deep Blue. Apple is expected to launch new iPhones in just over a month. But despite that, this is a great price you can get the iPhone 17 Pro at. You can also get the iPhone 17 Pro directly from Apple Online Store in India, and the physical retail stores. However, you will have to pay more there. iPhone 18 Pro is expected to come with the same design as the iPhone 17 Pro. The colours, however, will be new and different. If you are looking to get an iPhone, this would be one of the best time to get it through the sale. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom developments across India and globe.