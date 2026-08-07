Vivo S2 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Which Should You Pick

Vivo recently launched its next-generation S-series phone, the Vivo S2 5G in India, reviving its S series lineup after seven years. The new S2 features a 3D curved front display, a MediaTek chipset, a Sony IMX rear camera sensor, and a large bluevolt lithium-ion battery. The phone was launched quietly without any fancy events, but given the price, it offers solid specs and competes directly with one of the best-selling smartphones under Rs 50,000, the Galaxy A37 5G.

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Both phones offer solid specs out of the box. The Vivo S2 launched on August 6, 2026, while the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G came out in April 2026.

The Galaxy A37 5G has a premium design, specs, and software features for the price.

Although Samsung’s A37 launched in April, it still offers solid specs, and with the ongoing Independence Day sale on Amazon and Flipkart, you can buy it at a discounted price.

Also Read: Redmi Note 17 5G mAhster Edition, Vivo S2 India Launch – Live

Vivo S2 5G VS Samsung Galaxy A37 5G – Ultimate Specification Comparison

Here is a detailed comparison in terms of design, display, processor, RAM, storage, camera and battery to help you decide which to buy.

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Design

The Vivo S2 is built under a plastic chassis and comes with a plastic back and glass on the front covering the display.

However, the phone does not feel plastic. Vivo S2 has a horizontally housed dual-camera with a circular flash.

Despite the plastic chassis, the phone offers good durability and is certified MIL-STD-810H for drop resistance.

It also has IP68 and IP69 ratings for resistance to high-pressure water and dust.

The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G design takes inspiration from the Galaxy S26. It features a triple-camera setup vertically on the top-left side with a sleek overall finish.

The phone is built with a plastic frame and glass panels on the front and back with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

It has a proper glass body, giving a more premium feel in your hands. The front features a flat screen. Galaxy A37 5G is IP68 rated.

Also Read: Vivo X500, OPPO Find X10 Series India Launch Tipped

Display

Vivo S2 comes with a bigger 6.83-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display on the front with 1.5K resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

The display is HDR10+ certified and supports 3,000 nits of peak brightness, making it ideal for users who love curved screens and want a phone for watching favourite movies and TV shows.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G has a 6.7-inch, slightly smaller, comparatively flat AMOLED glass panel on the front with 1900 nits of peak brightness and FHD+ resolution.

The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, the Vivo S2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 SoC, a 4nm chipset paired with the Mali-G615 GPU.

It offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7360 was launched in September 2026 and offers solid specs on paper.

The chipset scores 925,409 points on the AnTuTu 11 benchmark, nearly reaching 1 million points and making it almost a flagship-level SoC.

According to Geekbench 6, the Dimensity 7360 scores 1025 points for single-core and 2882 points for multi-core performance.

The 3D Mark stress test shows a score of 343. The chipset also powers other phones like the Oppo K15 and Vivo V70 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G features Samsung’s Exynos 1480 SoC, also built on 4nm technology.

It offers a faster configuration with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Samsung’s Exynos 1480 was launched in December 2025. Despite past criticism of Exynos chipsets’ performance and efficiency, Samsung has made noticeable improvements with this model.

Although a 2024 chipset, the Exynos 1480 achieves a strong AnTuTu score of 1,031,048, surpassing the 1 million benchmark.

Geekbench 6 results show the chipset scores 1140 points for single-core and 3346 points for multi-core performance.

The 3D Mark stress test shows a noticeable increase over the MediaTek chipset, with the Exynos 1480 scoring 459 points.

This indicates the Samsung Exynos chipset offers stable performance under long, heavy usage.

Also Read: Vivo X300e Launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, and More

Camera

Vivo S2 has a dual rear camera and a single punch-hole selfie shooter placed in the centre.

On the rear, there is a 50MP Sony IMX852 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens paired with a 2MP bokeh camera; the main camera handles bokeh effects.

On the front, there is a 32MP camera. Both front and rear cameras support 4K recording. The front camera also has a wider-view feature for group photos.

The rear camera has an aura light flash that adds more light in low-light areas when taking photos.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G comes with a 50MP main Sony sensor with the same f/1.8 aperture lens, coupled with an 8MP ultrawide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, there is a 12MP f/2.2 sensor.

Batery

As phones switch from lithium-ion to silicon-carbon batteries, Vivo still uses lithium-ion batteries with BlueVolt technology that allows a bigger capacity battery in a slimmer form factor.

BlueVolt battery provides longer battery life while keeping the device sleek and compact and helps maintain a consistent power supply.

The phone also supports Bypass charging, where the motherboard receives current directly instead of from the battery, saving battery cycles and extending battery life.

Vivo S2 comes with a 7,050mAh lithium-ion battery with 44W wired charging, and you also get reverse wired charging support.

Vivo promises around six years of battery health.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery onboard with 45W of faster wired charging.

Samsung also added a power boost feature called Super Fast Charging 2.0, where the phone can charge from 0% to 60% in just 30 minutes.

Software

Vivo S2 will run Origin OS 6 based on Android 16. Vivo promises 3 years of OS upgrades and 5 years of security patch updates.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G will get 6 years of OS upgrades and security patch updates. A37 currently runs OneUI 8.5 based on Android 16.

Reports say Samsung will soon release OneUI 9.0 with more AI features based on Android 17.

Also Read: Vivo T5 Lite 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Colour Options

Vivo S2 comes in three colour options: Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze, and Silk White.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G is available in four colour options: Graygreen, Charcoal, White, and Light Violet.

Vivo S2 5G VS Samsung Galaxy A37 5G – Price Comparison

Moving to pricing, the Vivo S2 5G is selling two memory configurations: 8 GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 39,999 as an introductory offer, and the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 44,999.

The phone is currently in the pre-order stage, and students can avail an additional Rs 1,000 off from the Vivo website. You can also pre-order from the Flipkart India website.

Vivo S2 5G sale will start on August 11, 2026.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G comes in three memory configurations. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is currently priced at Rs 40,499 after a Rs 3,000 discount as part of the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

The next variant, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, is priced at Rs 44,499, and the top-end with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 51,499.

Also Read: Nothing, Vivo, Realme Raise Smartphone Prices: Here’s Why

Verdict: Vivo S2 5G VS Samsung Galaxy A37 5G – Which is a Better Phone?

Vivo S2 was recently launched and offers pretty solid specs for the price. It comes with a unique design featuring a dual-camera setup placed horizontally on the rear.

The Vivo S2 leaps ahead in battery with a bigger 7,050mAh capacity, while the Galaxy A37 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

You also get a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display on the Vivo S2. The Galaxy A37 5G has a 6.7-inch flat AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the processor side, the Galaxy A37 5G has an edge with the Exynos 1480 over the Dimensity 7360 SoC.

If you want a phone with a decent camera, a curved display, and a bigger battery, then the Vivo S2 is the right choice.

If you are okay with a slightly smaller battery but want a power-packed phone with an ultrawide angle sensor, then the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G is the right choice.

Image Credits: Mukul Sharma, Anant Rawat, Gadget Bridge

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