Vivo S2 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Which Should You Pick

Vivo recently launched its next-generation S-series phone, the Vivo S2 5G in India, reviving its S series lineup after seven years. The new S2 features a 3D curved front display, a MediaTek chipset, a Sony IMX rear camera sensor, and a large bluevolt lithium-ion battery. The phone was launched quietly without any fancy events, but given the price, it offers solid specs and competes directly with one of the best-selling smartphones under Rs 50,000, the Galaxy A37 5G.

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Key Highlights

  • The Vivo S2 smartphone was recently launched with a premium design, a curved AMOLED display, and a MediaTek chipset, and it directly competes with the best-selling Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, which offers an AMOLED display and a power-packed Exynos chipset.
  • The Vivo S2 comes with a bigger Bluevolt lithium-ion battery, while the Galaxy A37 5G retains its 5,000mAh battery.
  • Vivo S2 started at Rs 39,999 as part of its launch offer. The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G is now selling at a Rs 3,000 discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, bringing the price down to Rs 40,499 for the base variant.

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Both phones offer solid specs out of the box. The Vivo S2 launched on August 6, 2026, while the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G came out in April 2026.

The Galaxy A37 5G has a premium design, specs, and software features for the price.

Although Samsung’s A37 launched in April, it still offers solid specs, and with the ongoing Independence Day sale on Amazon and Flipkart, you can buy it at a discounted price.