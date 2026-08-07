Vivo S2 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Which Should You Pick
Vivo S2 offers a premium AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7360 chipset, and a bigger lithium-ion battery. It competes directly with the best-selling Galaxy A37 5G under Rs 50,000, which also has an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a power-packed Exynos 1480 chipset. Here is a detailed comparison to help you decide which phone is best for you:
Vivo recently launched its next-generation S-series phone, the Vivo S2 5G in India, reviving its S series lineup after seven years. The new S2 features a 3D curved front display, a MediaTek chipset, a Sony IMX rear camera sensor, and a large bluevolt lithium-ion battery. The phone was launched quietly without any fancy events, but given the price, it offers solid specs and competes directly with one of the best-selling smartphones under Rs 50,000, the Galaxy A37 5G.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Key Highlights
The Vivo S2 smartphone was recently launched with a premium design, a curved AMOLED display, and a MediaTek chipset, and it directly competes with the best-selling Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, which offers an AMOLED display and a power-packed Exynos chipset.
The Vivo S2 comes with a bigger Bluevolt lithium-ion battery, while the Galaxy A37 5G retains its 5,000mAh battery.
Vivo S2 started at Rs 39,999 as part of its launch offer. The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G is now selling at a Rs 3,000 discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, bringing the price down to Rs 40,499 for the base variant.
Vivo S2 comes in three colour options: Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze, and Silk White.
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G is available in four colour options: Graygreen, Charcoal, White, and Light Violet.
Vivo S2 5G VS Samsung Galaxy A37 5G – Price Comparison
Moving to pricing, the Vivo S2 5G is selling two memory configurations: 8 GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 39,999 as an introductory offer, and the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 44,999.
The phone is currently in the pre-order stage, and students can avail an additional Rs 1,000 off from the Vivo website. You can also pre-order from the Flipkart India website.
Vivo S2 5G sale will start on August 11, 2026.
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G comes in three memory configurations. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is currently priced at Rs 40,499 after a Rs 3,000 discount as part of the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026
The next variant, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, is priced at Rs 44,499, and the top-end with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 51,499.
Every article you read here is the result of time, research, and effort. If you feel it adds value, you can support TelecomTalk.
FAQs
Which phone is better: Vivo S2 5G or Samsung Galaxy A37 5G?
It depends on your priorities. The Vivo S2 5G offers a larger 7,050mAh battery, a 1.5K curved AMOLED display, and a modern design. The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G has better chipset performance and longer software support. It also features a more versatile camera setup with an ultrawide sensor.
Vivo S2 5G or Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Which phone has the better processor?
The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G features the Exynos 1480 chipset, which scores higher in AnTuTu, Geekbench, and 3DMark than the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 in the Vivo S2.
Vivo S2 5G or Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Which phone has better software support?
Samsung offers better long-term software support with 6 years of Android OS upgrades and security updates. Vivo promises 3 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches.
What is the price of the Vivo S2 5G in India?
The Vivo S2 starts at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the top-model 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 44,999.
What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G in India?
The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G starts at Rs 40,499. The middle variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 44,499, while the top-end 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 51,499.