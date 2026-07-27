Vivo X300e Launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, and More

Vivo has launched yet another X300 series 5G phone. The Vivo X300e has just launched in China. It has more devices including Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300s, and Vivo X300 Ultra. There is also Vivo X300 FE 5G. However, this smartphone is not present in China. The Vivo X300e is the latest phone, and it has launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC (system-on-a-chip). The Vivo X300e features premium hardware and a ZEISS backed-camera system. This device also has a massive battery and a premium display. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the Vivo X300e 5G.

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Vivo X300e 5G Specifications

Vivo X300e 5G has a 6.59-inch AMOLED flat display with support for 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colours, and up to 2000Hz instant touch sampling in supported games. The device also has support for 4320Hz PWM dimming, and an ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor on the display. The phone features Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC coupled with up to LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 internal storage. The device packs a 7200mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging and runs on Android 16 with OriginOS 6.

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The camera setup at the rear features a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. For selfies there is a 50MP Samsung JN1 front camera sensor with auto-focus. This device does not feature a telephoto extender accessory.

Vivo X300e 5G Price

Vivo X300e 5G has launched in India in two memory variants:

  • 12GB + 256GB = 4799 Yuan ($710 USD)

It will be available in different colours – Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Sunlight Orange. Whether or not this phone will launch in India or global markets is something Vivo has not yet confirmed. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the global technology developments.

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