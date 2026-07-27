Apple Smart Glasses Could Hit Markets in 2027

Apple, the global technology giant, has plans to launch smart glasses next year. This will rival Meta’s AI glasses, which are now available in market in collaboration with Ray-Ban, and more brands. Apple Glasses could be introduced for the first time during the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2027 in June. The glasses will of course first be available for the developers to build and test their software on top of it. In a few months, during the holiday and festive season, the new AI glasses from Apple could be available for everyone. However, there is a little concern that Apple has with these glasses.

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Privacy Concern that has Apple Thinking

One of the issues with the Meta Glasses is the privacy invasion. There have been many instances, where people allegedly recorded private moments, or private conversations with other people and posted them online without consent. Apple does not want this to happen. Thus, the company is actually planning to remove the cameras from the glasses. Further, there could also be a possibility that Apple integrates a camera system on the glasses, but without the capability to record or capture moments.

The cameras will only be focused on assessing and analysing the environment around for the glasses and feeding information to the users. Apple had initially planned to launch these glasses in 2026. However, there were a lot of internal changes to the team responsible for making these glasses. Hence, the launch has been delayed.

Apple is not the sole player that wants to introduce competition for Meta in the segment. Even Samsung is planning to launch a product later this year, and even Snap Glasses from the company Snapchat could become a reality in the near future. Apple’s next big launch will be the September 2026 event for the new iPhones. Stay tuned for updates around this.