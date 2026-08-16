Mahindra has partnered with Google Cloud to bring Gemini-powered AI to its new BE 6 SPORTEQ electric SUV, enabling a more conversational in-car experience.

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Key Highlights Mahindra has partnered with Google Cloud to integrate a Gemini Enterprise-powered automotive AI agent into the new BE 6 SPORTEQ.

The AI assistant understands natural, conversational language and can help control vehicle functions such as climate, lighting, windows, media and navigation.

The partnership marks Mahindra as the first Indian automaker to deploy this type of Gemini Enterprise automotive agent in a production vehicle.

Mahindra Brings Google Gemini AI to Cars

Mahindra has worked with Google Cloud to bring a Gemini-powered intelligence assistant to its newest electric vehicle, the BE 6 SPORTEQ. The partnership makes Mahindra the first Indian automaker to use an agent built on Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise in its vehicles.

The new AI feature is part of Mahindra’s updated MAIA (Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture) platform. This is different from in-car voice assistants that only work with set commands. The new system is designed to understand everyday language and answer a variety of questions.

The goal is to give drivers a personal and interactive experience inside their cars. Instead of using specific phrases to get things done, people can talk to the system as they normally would.

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The Gemini-powered automotive agent is available with the BE 6 SPORTEQ, which Mahindra introduced in India on August 15. The electric SUV has a three-screen cockpit, new connected features, and more ways to personalize the experience.