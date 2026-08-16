Mahindra Brings Google Gemini AI to Cars

Mahindra has worked with Google Cloud to bring a Gemini-powered intelligence assistant to its newest electric vehicle, the BE 6 SPORTEQ. The partnership makes Mahindra the first Indian automaker to use an agent built on Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise in its vehicles.
The new AI feature is part of Mahindra’s updated MAIA (Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture) platform. This is different from in-car voice assistants that only work with set commands. The new system is designed to understand everyday language and answer a variety of questions.
The goal is to give drivers a personal and interactive experience inside their cars. Instead of using specific phrases to get things done, people can talk to the system as they normally would.
The Gemini-powered automotive agent is available with the BE 6 SPORTEQ, which Mahindra introduced in India on August 15. The electric SUV has a three-screen cockpit, new connected features, and more ways to personalize the experience.
Mahindra’s latest move highlights the growing importance of software and artificial intelligence in vehicles. Car makers are moving beyond infotainment systems to add AI assistants that can understand what is happening, share information, and work across different parts of the car.
This development also gives Google Cloud another opportunity to use its Gemini technology in areas beyond work or business. Gemini is being seen as a way to build AI agents capable of performing tasks across many fields.
For Mahindra, the addition is part of its plan to create software-focused experiences for its electric vehicles. The company has built its AI system before, and working with Google Cloud brings improved generative AI capabilities.
The BE 6 SPORTEQ also offers features such as TEQ_Talk, which uses Gemini-powered conversational tools, along with connected entertainment and personalization options. Mahindra has said that some SPORTEQ features will be made available on older Mahindra electric vehicle models.
The partnership shows how generative AI is going beyond phones and computers and into products. As AI models improve at understanding what people say and handling tasks, car companies are looking for ways to leverage these capabilities to enhance the driving experience.
For Google Cloud, AI in cars is another area where Gemini can grow. For Mahindra, it is a way to stand out with software and AI in its electric cars.
As more carmakers explore chat- and agent-based AI, Mahindra’s use of Gemini in its EVs could lead to more AI-powered connected cars in India.
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FAQs
What is Mahindra’s Gemini-powered AI assistant?
It is an AI-powered automotive assistant developed with Google Cloud’s Gemini technology to provide a more conversational in-car experience.
Which Mahindra vehicle gets Gemini AI?
The Gemini-powered automotive agent is being introduced with the Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ electric SUV.
What is Google Cloud’s role in Mahindra’s AI system?
Google Cloud provides Gemini Enterprise technology that powers the AI agent integrated into Mahindra’s vehicle platform.
What can the Gemini AI assistant do in Mahindra cars?
The assistant is designed to understand natural language and support various connected and vehicle-related functions through conversational interactions.
Is Mahindra the first Indian automaker to use Gemini Enterprise?
According to the information in your article, Mahindra is the first Indian automaker to deploy an automotive agent built on Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise in its vehicles.