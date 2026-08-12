BSNL Revises Rs 2,399 Prepaid Plan, Now Offers More Validity for a Limited Time

India’s state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised the validity of its long-term Rs 2,399 plan starting today, August 12, 2026. The yearly plan, which normally offers 365 days of validity, now provides additional validity to prepaid users for a limited time. With the additional validity, the BSNL Rs 2,399 plan now offers 412 days of validity. Check out the plan details and benefits in the story ahead.

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BSNL Rs 2,399 Plan Voucher Details

BSNL PV Rs 2,399 – Annual Data Pack

Pack Type: PV (Plan Voucher)

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls + 100 SMS/day + unlimited data. High-speed data is capped at 2 GB/day, after which the speed is restricted to 40 kbps. Users also get an additional 47 days of validity if they recharge between August 12, 2026, and September 12, 2026.

Validity: 365 days standard validity, 412 days including additional validity

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approximately Rs 6.57 with the standard validity and Rs 5.82 with the additional validity.

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Conclusion

We believe BSNL has launched this extra-validity offer in consideration of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on August 15. Those using BSNL can recharge with this yearly plan to experience indigenous BSNL 4G technology and services while enjoying the additional validity.