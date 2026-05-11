Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vodafone Idea Entry-Level Postpaid Plans: May 2026 Edition

Indian telecom operators Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea offer postpaid services for users looking to enjoy a recharge-free experience every month. That said, postpaid services once upon a time used to offer a differentiated kind of experience, but now, it is hard to point to any significant difference in day-to-day usage. That said, if you are someone looking to upgrade from prepaid to postpaid or get a new postpaid connection altogether, here are the entry-level postpaid offerings from all the telcos in India.

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Also Read: Has Postpaid Lost Its Appeal in India’s Telecom Industry?

Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vodafone Idea Entry-Level Postpaid Plans

1. Airtel Postpaid Rs 449 Plan

Pack Type: Individual Plan, Postpaid Plan, Airtel Infinity UL Plan
Core Benefits: Unlimited 4G and 5G data, Unlimited voice calls (Local, STD, Roaming), and 100 SMS per day.
Validity: Bill Cycle
Subscriptions and Benefits:
Google One: 100GB Cloud Storage
JioHotstar Mobile: 3 months subscription
Airtel Xstream Play Premium: Included
Adobe Express Premium: Free for 12 months
Airtel Thanks Extras: Fraud Detection and Spam Alerts, Free Hello Tunes, and Blue Ribbon Bag (baggage tracking service).
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 14.97

2. BSNL Postpaid Rs 199 Plan

Pack Type: Individual Plan, Postpaid Plan
Core Benefits: 25 GB Data (Data rollover up to 75 GB allowed). Unlimited Voice (anynet in Home LSA and national roaming including Mumbai and Delhi in MTNL network). 100 SMS per day. Data Beyond Quota: 1.00 Paisa/MB
Family Connections: NIL
Validity: Bill Cycle
Subscriptions and Benefits: No additional third-party streaming or cloud subscriptions
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.63