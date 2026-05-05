Reliance Jio’s Rs 349 prepaid and postpaid plans may carry the same price tag and similar bundled benefits, but when it comes to data, the difference is significant with 56GB offered on prepaid versus 30GB on postpaid, the gap directly shapes how users experience connectivity on a daily basis.

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At the Same Price, Two Very Different Data Experiences

At first glance, Jio’s Rs 349 prepaid and postpaid plans appear almost identical both come with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and access to a set of bundled digital services including JioHotstar, JioAICloud storage, and Google Gemini-related benefits. On paper, this creates an impression of parity.

However, once you move past these similarities, the difference becomes immediately visible in the core offering data the prepaid plan delivers 2GB of data per day, which adds up to 56GB over a 28 day period the postpaid plan, in contrast, provides a flat 30GB data allowance for the entire billing cycle.

This creates a clear gap of 26GB in percentage terms, prepaid users are getting close to 87% more data at the same base price that is not a minor variation it is a structural difference that impacts everyday usage.

Why Daily Data Allocation Feels More Practical lets find it out.

The prepaid plan’s daily structure plays an important role in how users perceive and consume data with 2GB available every day, there is a sense of predictability built into the plan users know what they have, and they know it resets the next day.

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